Ray-Pec’s season ends with loss in district opener

It took longer than he expected, but as the regular season transitioned into the postseason, Lee’s Summit coach Blake Little finally saw the Tigers team he’d envisioned from the start.

Lee’s Summit beat Raymore-Peculiar for the second time in three days 53-43 Monday night in the first round of the Class 5 District 13 boys basketball tournament at the Tigers’ Field House. The Tigers had their first winning streak since back in January and even if they lost Tuesday night’s semifinal against Lee’s Summit West, Little could still find some satisfaction in their late-season progress.

“I think the last two games we’ve been doing a lot of the things we’ve been trying to do,” Little said. “We’ve passed the ball pretty well, we’ve had more assists than we’ve had in a while, we’ve turned up the defensive intensity … we’ve done a lot of good things the past couple of games.”

Both of those wins came against Ray-Pec, the first one a 60-44 victory last Friday that ended a 10-game losing streak and gave the 7-19 Tigers their first and only Suburban Gold Conference win. Lee’s Summit hadn’t won since beating Ruskin Jan. 18 in the semifinals of the Culver’s Classic, which was also the last time the Tigers had won back-to-back games.

“There’s just more intensity now,” Lee’s Summit junior forward Somaj Brewer said. “Everything’s getting real for us. It’s win or go home. We just want to win as much as we can.”

Little believes that attitude made the rematch more physical than Friday’s game. That one was more fluid offensively; this one was more of a bruising half-court defensive battle. Ray-Pec had the upper hand at first, holding Lee’s Summit to 20 points in the first half and taking a 24-20 lead into the intermission.

But Lee’s Summit buckled down on defense in the third quarter and also started finding success driving the lane for baskets or fouls. The Tigers held Ray-Pec to seven points in the third quarter by focusing on Panthers’ leading scorer Wesley McCullough. McCullough still led Ray-Pec with 16 points, but he managed only one shot in the third quarter.

“I thought defensively we did a great job,” Little said. “The McCullough kid shoots it so well, and as long as you find him, it makes it difficult for them to find offense. When we pressured the ball, and kept on eye on him, they struggled.”

Lee’s Summit, meanwhile, opened the third quarter with a 10-2 run that gave the Tigers the lead for good. Senior Zavian Hill, who replaced Brewer in starting lineup the last two games, started it with a three-pointer, and Brewer ended it with six straight points that put Lee’s Summit up 30-26.

“Defensively, we were awful” in the third quarter, Ray-Pec coach Scott Jermain said. “We knew they were going to put their heads down and try to get to the basket. We did a pretty good job in the first half, but in the second half we didn’t come out ready to play defense.”

Lee’s Summit’s lead grew to 38-31 at the end of the third on a jumper at the buzzer by reserve guard Michael Cleaves, who also had an assist and scored off a steal to start the fourth quarter and put the Tigers up double digits. Cleaves was one of nine Tigers to score, with Delshaun Presley the only one in double figures with 10 points.

That balance, said Little, was just another sign of the Tigers’ recent progress.

“I’m proud of where these guys have come,” Little said. “The hard part isn’t the X’s and O’s; it’s just getting them to buy in and believe in each other. It’s taken longer than I hoped, but we’re starting to see that.”

Jermain felt the same about his Panthers, who finished with a 5-18 record.

“These guys could have easily cashed it in a long time ago,” Jermain said. “And I felt like we got a lot better throughout the year. The scoreboard didn’t show that we got a lot of wins, but I think we became a really good basketball team.”