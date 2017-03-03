Drexel girls fight hard, but come up short in district final

A banner hanging inside Drexel’s locker room tells the Bobcats they “should practice so that in the game you are the toughest team anyone tries to beat.”

Drexel apparently took that message to heart Feb. 24 against Bronaugh in the championship game of the Class 1 District 6 girls basketball tournament. Bronaugh won 42-38 on the Bobcats’ home floor, but Bronaugh head coach Daryl Dodson was overheard telling an assistant coach they had just won a heck of a game over a hard-fighting team.

For Drexel girls coach Tim Latham, there could have been no higher compliment for his plucky team.

“We are very blue collar and hard-working, so we have got to give it our all every night,” said Latham. “They left it all there tonight. There is no way we left the court with any energy left. We just couldn’t get our shots to fall”

The scrappy Bobcats managed to take a one-point lead going into the fourth quarter against Bronaugh, which is led by 6-foot-2 senior Katie Rider. Rider was held to only 13 points, well below her average of 25 points a game.

“Most of Rider’s points were put-backs,” said Latham. “That’s a compliment to (Alyssa) Harper and (Heidi) Swoger. We don’t care how tall you are, we are going to come in there anyway.”

Maddy Jones scored 11 points to lead Drexel, which reached the final by beating Miami 51-26 in the first round and Montrose 44-31 in the semifinals. The Bobcats also got nine points from

Macy Mayfield, eight from Braylen Johnston, five from Jenna Eastwood, and two from Alyssa Harpe. Eastwood and Jones were also selected to the Class 1 District 6 all-tournament team.

Drexel ended the year with a 16-11 record. With 10 underclassmen returning next season, the Bobcats should be primed for another successful run.

“If you think we played hard this year, wait till next year,” Latham said. “It’s going to be fun.”

The Drexel boys’ season ended with a 48-44 loss to Sheldon in the district semifinals. Drexel, which beat Northeast Vernon County 70-28 in the first round, finished their season 11-16.