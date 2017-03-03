Midway girls’ rally comes up short

— Midway spent most of the game down double digits, but Chad Dean knew the Vikings weren’t going down without a fight.

The Vikings girls basketball coach had seen this team battle back too many times this season to think it couldn’t do it again against Adrian in the Class 2 District 13 final Feb. 25. So his faith remained unshaken, even with the Vikings down 18 points early in the fourth quarter.

They’re too hard-headed to give up,” Dean said. “There were several times where some other team might have thrown in the towel, but they just keep fighting.”

And just as Dean expected, Midway did fight to the bitter end. The Vikings closed within three points late in the fourth quarter, but Adrian pulled away at the free-throw line and put an end to the Vikings season with a 70-63 victory at Rich Hill High School.

Midway found itself in a 52-34 hole when Adrian scored the first four points of the fourth quarter. The Vikings couldn’t get a basket in the period’s first two minutes, and then they unleashed a 29-point outburst as they battled their way back into the game.

“We don’t give up,” said Midway junior Bailey Dean, the coach’s daughter who led the Vikings with 16 points. “No matter how far down, we’re not going to stop. We knew what we had to do and we just did it.”

What Midway had to do, Chad Dean said, was handle Adrian’s defensive pressure and trapping and find some baskets in transition. The bigger Blackhawks, whom Midway lost to twice during the regular season, succeeded early in making it a half-court game while forcing 12 turnovers over the first three periods.

The Vikings held on to the ball in the fourth quarter and that helped them get their fast-break game going. And then just like they did in the semifinals, when they rallied from five down with just over a minute to play to beat Lockwood, the Vikings mounted another comeback.

“We always look better when we run the floor,” Chad Dean said. “When we don’t have to set our offense up, we look better.”

Dean hit a three-pointer and took a mid-court steal in for a layup to cap an 11-2 run that cut Adrian’s lead to 58-52 with just over two minutes to play. Brielee Hewitt drove the lane and got an and-one to make it 61-57 with 1:05 left, and when Makenna Irvin nailed two free throws with 48 seconds to go, Midway was back within 62-59.

Midway made 14 of 15 free throws in the game, but Adrian was 27 for 34 from the stripe and 14 for 16 in the fourth quarter alone. The Blackhawks made 10 of 10 in the final minute, and that kept the Vikings from getting any closer.

“When you have to play the free-throw game, most of the time it’s not going to work out against a good-shooting team like Adrian,” Chad Dean said.

Adrian started the game with an 11-4 run before Midway closed back within 15-12 at the end of the third quarter. Dean started the second quarter with a three, and the Vikings took a 20-18 lead when she hit an NBA-range three after a scramble for a loose ball.

That would be Midway’s last basket for a while. The Vikings missed nine of 12 shots in the period, and Adrian went on a 16-3 run and led 34-23 by halftime. Midway cut the lead to 36-30 midway through the third quarter, but Adrian ended the period up 49-34.

“We let the pressure get to our heads a little bit,” Chad Dean said. “We forced some things we shouldn’t have and I don’t know why. It’s the third time we’ve played them and we’ve seen that kind of pressure before.”

Sisters Jenna and Lauren Shipley scored 20 points each to lead Adrian, with Jenna Shipley scoring 10 of hers on free throws in the fourth quarter. The 27-1 Blackhawks, who won their second straight district title, also got 18 points from Bailey Reed and 12 from Anna Walley.

Anna Box scored 14 points to join Bailey Dean in double figures for Midway, and Irvin finished with 12. The Vikings ended the year 19-8 overall.

“I’m super proud of our girls,” Chad Dean said. “This group has been a blessing to work with for four months.”

Midway’s boys lost in the first round to Adrian 70-42 and ended the year 7-17 overall. Archie’s boys, 13-10, also fell in the first round to district champion Lockwood 56-44. Archie’s girls, 4-16, were eliminated by Midway 56-44 in the first round.