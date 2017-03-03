Pirates can’t make late lead stick

In a game with some wild swings because of outside shooting, Lee’s Summit North got the final blow in the final minutes to knock out Belton in the Class 5 District 13 semifinal Tuesday.

After Jaden Clark gave the Pirates a 57-47 advantage 30 seconds into the fourth quarter, North held the Pirates to just three points the rest of the way for a 64-60 comeback at Lee’s Summit High School.

“I think what it comes down to is our fatigue and injuries and sickness probably played a large roll,” said Belton head coach John Schaefer. “A lot of those guys don’t (normally) have to come out like they did tonight. When they do come out, we’re pretty vulnerable as far as taking care of the ball goes. Our offense slows down. We’ve got a lot of guys that aren’t comfortable in situations, you know, handling the basketball that had to handle it tonight.”

After North’s Logan Jenkins came away with a steal and layup, Emil Spriggs picked up a loose ball that led to Javaunte Hawkins knocking down a three from the left corner to pull the Broncos within 59-58 with 2:32 left.

“Logan, Javaunte, Jordan (Bynum) — all those kids have the ability to knock down shots,” North head coach Mike Hilbert said. “They shoot with a ton of confidence, and I’m just glad it went in.”

The two teams combined to hit 17 shot from long range—nine for the Broncos and eight for the Pirates.

“That’s what we do,” Schaefer said. “We don’t have another option. Our post game, we’re pretty limited. We don’t really list anybody as a post player. Jaden Clark had a nice game around the basket for us. He’s probably the closest we have, but he’s a guard.”

At one point in the first quarter, Hawkins and Belton’s Joe Lind traded NBA-range threes.

Jenkins scored a game-high 24 points and Hawkins added 18.

Four Pirates scored all but six of Belton’s points: Lonnie Harrell and Kourtni Kaith-Mabry each scored 15 with Lind and Clark each pitching in 12.

Hawkins picked up the ball during a mad scramble, and the ball worked its way to Elijah Farr, who scored a layup while Clark committed his fifth foul with 54 seconds left. Farr’s free throw put the Broncos up 61-59.

Lonnie Harrell hit one of two free throws to pull the Pirates within 61-60, then Hawkins pushed the led up to 63-60 by sinking two from the charity stripe with 26.1 seconds left.

Tyrel White missed the front end of a one-and-one for Belton with North’s Cameron Hairston getting fouled collecting the rebound, sealing the win and a date with top-seed Lee’s Summit West at 7:30 pm Friday for the championship.

Twice Belton pushed out to big leads. A 9-0 run fueled by seven points from Kaith-Mabry gave the Pirates an early 9-3 lead. A 26-15 lead started to disappear when Jenkins knocked down back-to-back bombs.

Hawkins scored eight points at the end of the second quarter to help the Broncos go into the break with a 33-32 lead.

“In order to erase a big lead, you have to first create that big lead,” Hilbert said. “And Belton is really explosive. Unfortunately we didn’t find shooters and we got ourselves in a hole. But I think our guys do have a lot of confidence with their ability to score, and score in bunches.”

Two layups by Clark in three seconds followed by three consecutive deep shots by Harrell powered a 14-0 run in the third quarter to give Belton a 53-42 advantage.

Though the outside shooting changed the game, the last run began with the forwards. Farr scored an old-school three-point play at the end of the third. Hairston knocked down two freebies then got a dunk in transition to pull within 51-57.

Then came the final flurry from the Broncos.

Belton finished the season at 16-9.