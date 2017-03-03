Pirates pull off another district stunner

The Belton girls basketball team has been down this road before: play .500 ball, slip under the radar and then shock everybody in the postseason.

The Pirates provided the shock Tuesday night in the semifinals of the Class 5 District 13 tournament by coming back from an early 12-point deficit to knock off undefeated and No. 1-ranked Lee’s Summit North 47-46 at Lee’s Summit High School. And even if the 15-11 Pirates fail to get past Lee’s Summit in Friday night’s district final, they still will have advanced further than anyone expected.

Anyone besides the Pirates’ players and coaches.

“We prepared for them all season,” Belton senior guard Courtnie Lewis said. “We imagined that we were going to be playing them, so we were prepared, we were ready. We were just as confident as they were.”

Belton dug into that confidence after Lee’s Summit North’s Aiyana Johnson’s spin-move basket put the Broncos up 46-45 with 10 seconds left in a back-and-forth final quarter. The Pirates called a timeout with 8.4 seconds left to set up one last play.

Lewis inbounded the ball from the North baseline, streaked down-court and took a pass on the baseline from Katie Frasher driving down the lane. Lewis was fouled as she drove to the basket and sank two free throws with 1.8 seconds left.

“Courtnie just did Courtnie Lewis things,” Belton coach Brad Batchelder said. “She’s the best player on the floor.”

Lewis led Belton with 21 points, but she was far from the best player on the floor early on. Still shaking off a bad cold that had her in bed all weekend and out of practice last week, she struggled to find her shot, and the Pirates struggled with her.

Lewis missed her first four shots in the first quarter as North charged out to a 13-2 lead. But as the quarter was coming to a close, she stole an inbounds pass and went in for a layup at the buzzer.

“That shot at the end of the first quarter was the difference for her,” Batchelder said. “Her eyes kind of lit up and we saw Big-Game Courtney come back.”

Lewis’ production complemented Belton’s defense, which did an effective job of hampering North 6-foot-2 twin towers Aiyana and Aaliyah Johnson. Aaliyah Johnson scored 21 points and her younger sister Aiyana had 12, but the Pirates double- and triple-teamed them most of the game and forced them into several turnovers and missed shots inside.

“Our goal was to catch in the post where we wanted them to catch and not let the other one run to the rim and get the pass out of there,” Batchelder said. “That’s what we were able to do most of the game.”

That helped Belton hold North to six points in the second quarter, and the Pirates pulled within 19-14 at the half after Lewis drained a three and scored off a steal to end the period. Her two free throws early in the third quarter tied the game 23-23, and Sydney Bandy followed with a fast-break basket that gave the Pirates their first lead during a 12-2 run that put them up 30-25.

“We knew we could score a lot more points against them,” Batchelder said. “The girls kicked it in gear and Courtnie kicked it in gear in transition.”

North ended the third quarter with a 6-0 run for a 31-30 lead, and the Broncos pushed it to 36-32 on an and-one by Aaliyah Johnson with 5:30 left to play.

Belton responded with an 11-2 run that included a three by Bandy and a basket and four free-throws by Lewis for a 43-38 lead which the Pirates maintained until the final, frantic seconds. When she went to the line with the game on the line, Lewis calmly sank her first free throw and waited out a Bronco timeout before swishing the game-winner.

“I hadn’t been shooting my free throws good, but I feel like I shoot free throws good under pressure,” Lewis said after going 10-for-10 at the line.

Soon Lewis would be joining in a wild celebration after a desperation three-point attempt by North fell short at the buzzer. North, the undefeated Suburban Gold Conference champions and No.-1 ranked team in Class 5, ended the season 24-1.

Belton earlier had laid claim to the Suburban Blue Conference championship, its first conference title in 26 years, but the Pirates were still just over .500 going into the postseason. Just like last year, when they upended St. Teresa’s Academy in the conference final and made it to the state quarterfinals.

No telling how far they’ll go this time, but they are following a familiar pattern.

“We know we’re going to take some losses during the season,” Batchelder said. “Our girls know what they’re capable of … and it just took some time. We just got better, got better, got better.”