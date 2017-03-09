Sheriff’s crime report: Body found in Creighton, foul play not suspected

The Democrat publishes crime reports from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office as they are received. The goal is to notify residents of crimes or incidents of interest in their area.

Archie

03/01/17 08:11 30211 EAST OUTER RD, ARCHIE

On March 1 at approximately 0811 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 30000 block of East Outer Road in Archie in reference to the stealing of a motor vehicle. The investigation revealed a Nissan pickup truck was stolen from a business. No suspects have been identified.

03/04/17 21:01 B HWY W OF WILLIAMS, ARCHIE

On March 4 at about 2101 hours, a deputy stopped a blue Chevrolet Impala on State Route B west of Williams Road for speeding. After contacting the driver, he was arrested for driving while intoxicated, and driving while revoked.

Belton

02/20/17 07:51 1000 BLOCK OF 171ST ST, BELTON

On Feb. 20 at approximately 0853 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 1000 block of East 171st Street in Belton at the Rush Hour gas station for a report of a stealing from a vehicle.

02/20/17 14:37 STATE ROUTE D, BELTON

On Feb. 20, a deputy was dispatched to the Belton Police Department regarding a theft that occurred at South State Route D in Belton. A woman told authorities that a diamond ring had been stolen. A suspect has been identified.

02/21/17 15:42 19000 BLOCK OF PICKERING RD, BELTON

On Feb. 21, a deputy investigated an assault that occurred in the 19000 block of South Pickering Road in Belton. A suspect has been identified in the investigation, and has been taken into custody.

02/23/17 13:01 18512 STATE ROUTE Y, BELTON

On Feb. 23 at approximately 1306 hours, a deputy was dispatched to 18000 block of State Route Y in Belton in reference to suspicious activity. The deputy made contact with a female subject who was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail for processing.

02/24/17 02:43 187TH/ PROSPECT, BELTON

On Feb. 24 at approximately 0244 hours, a deputy conducted a vehicle stop in the area of 187th Street and Prospect on a blue pickup truck that had a stolen license plate on it. The passenger of the truck was arrested and transported to the jail.

02/24/17 11:29 1600 BLOCK OF 183RD ST, BELTON

On Feb. 24, a deputy responded to the 1600 block of East 183rd Street in Belton in reference to an attempted burglary. Authorities made contact with the homeowner who reported two white males in a maroon newer model Cadillac car on his property.

The homeowner said the subjects left after he confronted them. No suspects have been identified in this investigation at this time.

02/24/17 16:17 18000 BLOCK OF STATE ROUTE Y, BELTON

On Feb. 24 at approximately 1617 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 18000 block of State Route Y in Belton in reference to trespassing. Upon arrival, authorities made contact with a juvenile female and gathered information for the report. A suspect has been identified in this case.

02/27/17 18:32 18804 LAKESIDE LN, BELTON

On Feb. 27 at approximately 1840 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 18000 block of South Lakeside Lane in Belton in reference to a disorderly juvenile. The investigation revealed an assault had occurred, and a male subject was taken into custody for domestic assault.

03/05/17 12:28 20506 STATE ROUTE Y, BELTON

On March 5 at approximately 1240 hours, a deputy responded to the 20000 block of South State Route Y outside of Belton in reference to a burglary in progress. While in route, dispatch stated the suspect had left the scene. The suspect was located and later taken into custody.

Cleveland

03/04/17 07:41 MAIN, CLEVELAND

On March 4, a deputy was dispatched to the area of the 100 block of East Main Street In Cleveland on a theft. A caller reported that his storage unit had been broken into and gone through. No suspects have been identified at this time.

Creighton

02/20/17 06:03 600 BLOCK OF WINDSOR DR, CREIGHTON

On Feb. 20 at approximately 0605 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 600 block of Windsor Road in Creighton in reference to a white male not breathing. The male subject was laying in the street. There was no signs of visible trauma at the time of the incident. The cause of death is unknown at this time.

02/24/17 09:42 45405 355TH ST, CREIGHTON

On Feb. 24 at approximately 0942 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 45000 block of East 355th Street in Creighton in reference to a property damage. The investigation revealed a male party came to this address and punctured four tires of a vehicle. A suspect was identified.

02/26/17 23:36 500 BLOCK OF WINDSOR DR, CREIGHTON

On Feb. 26 at approximately 2353 hours, a deputy responded to the 500 block of Windsor Drive in Creighton in reference to a prowler. The investigation revealed a screen had been damaged on the residence as well as a second screen had been taken from a window. No suspects have been identified at this time.

03/04/17 14:07 203 3RD ST, CREIGHTON

On March 4 at approximately 1410 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 200 block of West Third Street in Creighton in reference to a report of stealing. A victim stated some items had been stolen from his residence. A suspect has been identified.

Dayton

02/27/17 12:08 DAYTON CEMETERY, DAYTON

On Feb. 27 at approximately 1249 hours, a deputy recovered a stolen motor vehicle at the Dayton Cemetery in Dayton, associated to Harrisonville Police report 17-000412. The vehicle was found to be unoccupied. The vehicle was removed from the scene by Johnson's Tow per the request of the Harrisonville Police Department and transported to their secure facility. The vehicle was later released to the Harrisonville Police Department for their investigation.

Drexel

03/02/17 19:58 STATE ROUTE A, DREXEL

On March 2 at approximately 1958 hours, a deputy responded to the sheriff's office in reference to a walk-in assault. The investigation revealed a domestic assault had occurred and a suspect has been taken into custody.

East Lynne

02/22/17 22:51 30000 BLOCK OF 245TH ST, EAST LYNNE

On Feb. 22 at approximately 2254 hours, a deputy was dispatched to 30000 block of East 245th Street in East Lynne for suspicious activity. It was later found that a domestic assault had occurred and unlawful use of a firearm. The victim was assaulted by the suspect. The suspect has been identified.

02/28/17 14:46 CAMP BRANCH RD, EAST LYNNE

On Feb. 28 at approximately 1430 hours, deputies observed a stolen vehicle in the 23000 block of South Camp Branch Road outside of Harrisonville. Deputies set up surveillance on the vehicle and a suspect was taken into custody while trying to flee in the vehicle.

Garden City

02/23/17 21:47 7/TT , GARDEN CITY

On Feb. 23 at approximately 2148 hours, a deputy initiated a vehicle stop on southbound 7 Highway at TT Highway on a white Dodge 4X4 pickup truck for lane violation and no license plates. The female driver was placed into custody for possession of less than 35 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

03/02/17 14:18 37513 STATE ROUTE M, GARDEN CITY

On March 2 at approximately 1418 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 37000 block of East State Route M Highway in Gunn City in reference to stealing from a motor vehicle. The investigation revealed a male party gained access to a vehicle at this residence and items were taken. A suspect was identified.

Harrisonville

02/20/17 04:57 ORCHARD RD, HARRISONVILLE

On Feb. 20 at approximately 0459 hours, a deputy was dispatched to South Orchard Road in Harrisonville in reference to a motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with an individual, who admitted to traveling over the posted speed limit, driving off the roadway and rolling a car.

02/22/17 04:31 LOCUST/INDUSTRIAL, HARRISONVILLE

On Feb. 22, a deputy conducted a vehicle stop in the area of Locust Street at Industrial in Harrisonville on a black Ford F-150 truck. A check of the truck's Missouri license plate number revealed it to be registered to a subject with an active Cass County felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance. The wanted party was found to be the driver, and he was arrested and transported to the Cass County Jail.

02/22/17 20:15 26803 ORIENT CEMETERY RD, HARRISONVILLE

On Feb. 22 at approximately 2019 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the area of 26803 East Orient Cemetery Road in reference to a motor vehicle accident. The reporting party stated a vehicle struck two road signs and then left the scene. The suspect has been identified and located.

02/25/17 10:26 SB 49/283RD ST, HARRISONVILLE

On Feb. 25, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a tan Chevrolet Malibu on southbound Interstate 49 near 283rd Street in Harrisonville for an expired temporary license plate. The driver was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

02/26/17 01:33 1810 STATE ROUTE 291, HARRISONVILLE

On Feb. 26, a deputy initiated a traffic stop in the area of 1810 North State Route 291 Highway in Harrisonville after a check of a Missouri license plate number revealed the registered owner of a vehicle to have an active warrant for their arrest. The driver of the vehicle was determined to be the registered owner and was taken into custody on an active Lee's Summit warrant for stealing.

03/03/17 11:09 WASHINGTON/WEST ST, HARRISONVILLE

On March 3 at approximately 1109 hours, a deputy stopped a vehicle for defective equipment on Washington Street in Harrisonville. A passenger of the vehicle was arrested on a felony probation warrant for burglary. He was transported to the jail for processing. Another subject in the vehicle was issued a summons for possession of marijuana and released from the scene along with the vehicle's driver.

03/04/17 11:08 DD HWY/S OF 289TH

On March 4, 2017, a deputy responded to the area of DD Highway and 289th Street for a suspicious person. It was reported that a white male in dark clothing was walking the highway and falling down. A man was contacted and transported to the Cass County Jail for felony warrants. Further investigation of property found on the suspect led to the recovery of a stolen vehicle that was stolen from Harrisonville.

03/04/17 19:56 500 BLK S. COMMERCIAL, HARRISONVILLE

On March 4 at 1957 hours, a deputy conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of South Commercial Street on a gray 2001 Honda Civic for failing to signal a turn. Subsequent investigation revealed the driver was a suspect in a hit and run motor vehicle crash which happened in Harrisonville earlier that day. He was also found to be in possession of marijuana. He was cited for possession of marijuana and released.

Peculiar

02/21/17 11:16 249TH ST, PECULIAR

On Feb. 21, a deputy responded to East 249th Street in Peculiar in reference to a disorderly subject. The deputy contacted the subject at the residence and the subject was placed into custody on two active Harrisonville warrants.

02/27/17 10:01 OLD TOWN DR, PECULIAR

On Feb. 27 at approximately 1004 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 22000 block of South Old Towne Drive in Peculiar in reference to a dog at large killing cats. The dogs were located and taken into custody for safekeeping. An owner has been identified for the dogs.

02/27/17 13:52 MILLER RD, PECULIAR

On Feb. 27 at approximately 1430 hours, a deputy conducted an investigation at a residence in the 24000 block of South Miller Road in rural Harrisonville in regard to a report of stealing. The victim stated that several items were stolen from the barn west of the residence on the property. No suspect information is available at this time.

03/04/17 23:34 THORNGROVE RD, PECULIAR

On March 4, a deputy was dispatched to the 22000 block of Thorngrove Road in reference to a disturbance in progress. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with a female subject who stated she had been assaulted by a male subject. A suspect has been identified and placed in custody in this incident.

Pleasant Hill

02/20/17 10:20 STATE ROUTE 291, PLEASANT HILL

On Feb. 20 at approximately 1020 hours, a deputy was dispatched to 291 Highway in Pleasant Hill in reference to stealing of a motor vehicle. The investigation revealed a Ford F-250 was taken from the residence. A suspect was identified.

02/23/17 23:24 1400 BLOCK OF HAWTHORNE CIR, PLEASANT HILL

On Feb. 23 at 2324 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 1400 block of Hawthorne Circle in Pleasant Hill in reference to providing K9 assistance to the Pleasant Hill Police Department who were on the scene of a traffic stop. K9 Champ alerted to the presence of the odor of narcotics in the vehicle and during a probable cause search, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia was located.

02/24/17 10:48 19000 BLOCK OF STATE ROUTE 7, PLEASANT HILL

On Feb. 24, a deputy responded to the 19000 block of South State Route 7 in Pleasant Hill for a report of trespassing in progress. Two suspects were located and issued summons for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of open container in vehicle.

02/24/17 12:22 16000 BLOCK OF 195TH ST, PLEASANT HILL

On Feb. 24 at approximately 1222 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 2501 West Mechanic Street in Harrisonville in reference to a walk-in report of lost property. The investigation revealed a license plate to a trailer that went missing sometime between July 2016 to February 2017.

02/26/17 17:20 MERLE RD, PLEASANT HILL

On Feb. 26 at approximately 1720 hours, a deputy was dispatched to Merle Road in Pleasant Hill in reference to stealing from a motor vehicle. The investigation revealed someone gained access to three vehicles at this residence and items were taken. No suspects have been identified.

02/27/17 08:25 STATE ROUTE K, PLEASANT HILL

On Feb. 27 at approximately 0827 hours, a deputy was dispatched to State Route K in Pleasant Hill in reference to a disturbance in progress. A person stated threats were made at the residence by a male subject. The suspect was identified, taken into custody and transported to the Cass County jail.

Raymore

02/20/17 16:47 SB 49/MM 171, RAYMORE

On Feb. 20, a deputy was dispatched to the area of southbound Interstate 49 near mile marker 171 for a report of a careless and imprudent driver. After locating the vehicle, the driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

02/22/17 08:58 1609 STONE BLVD, RAYMORE

On Feb. 22, a deputy assisted the Raymore and Belton police departments with locating and apprehending a subject running from authorities in the area of 1609 West Stone Blvd. in Raymore. The suspect was located, apprehended and identified.

02/22/17 14:17 1000 BLOCK OF MULLEN AVE, RAYMORE

On Feb. 22 at approximately 1419 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the report of a burglary in the 1000 block of North Mullen Avenue outside of Raymore. Upon arrival, the deputy contacted the victim. An investigation was conducted and a suspect was arrested in connection with the burglary.