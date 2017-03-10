Pirates’ season ends when the shots don’t fall

It wasn’t so much what Lee’s Summit did to Belton, Pirates girls basketball coach Brad Batchelder said, it was what the Pirates did to themselves.

Lee’s Summit did play rugged man-to-man defense against the Pirates in the championship game of the Class 5 District 13 girls tournament. But Batchelder believed it was the missed shots and missed opportunities that led to Belton’s 35-33 season-ending loss March 3 at Lee’s Summit.

“We had a lot of wide-open looks,” Batchelder said. “We had a lot of touches around the rim that usually go for us but they didn’t tonight.”

That was especially true for Courtnie Lewis, the Pirates 5-foot-11 senior guard and scoring leader. Lewis, who averaged over 22 points a game, made only one basket over the first three quarters and finished with six points.

“She just missed a bunch of shots that we’re used to seeing her make over the last four years,” Batchelder said. “She had a lot of great looks but they didn’t go in tonight, and that’s how you lose games.”

Lee’s Summit (13-13) can take some of the credit for that. Tigers coach Jessica Crawford praised the effort of senior point guard Paige Elston, who got the assignment of shutting down Lewis with some double-team help from her teammates.

“Paige Elston’s job today was to shut her down,” Crawford said. “And she definitely did her job tonight. That was her focus; that’s been her mindset in every practice since we beat West (in the semifinals) and she really embraced it tonight.”

As Elston saw it, she did nothing that special in stopping Lewis.

“You just go back to basic defensive principles,” Elston said. “Stay low, keep her in front of you, and that’s how it happened. And I had great help defense, too.”

With Lewis struggling to score, Belton had to find its points elsewhere. And the Pirates found them in Sydney Bandy, who hit two of her three three-pointers in the second quarter. Her second three gave the Pirates their first lead at 9-8 early in the second quarter. Her third three ended a 7-0 run and put Belton up 16-10 before Lee’s Summit came back to tie it 18-18 at the half.

“Sydney really stepped up,” Batchelder said. “We had girls step up who really kept us in the game. That’s what good teams do. We just couldn’t finish it tonight and we gave a game away.”

Lee’s Summit led 28-23 after the third quarter, and the teams swapped leads until a three-pointer by Claire Lock put the Tigers up for good 33-31 with 2:03 to play.

But the game was far from over, especially when the Tigers missed the front end of two one-and-ones and seven of nine free throws over the final two minutes. But Belton couldn’t take advantage, and Elston managed two free throws to pad the Tigers’ lead.

“We gave up three offensive rebounds off free throws in the last minute plus of the game,” Batchelder said. “You can’t come back from that.”

Bandy scored 11 points to lead Belton, which finished with a 15-12 record. The Pirates also finished with their first conference championship in 26 years and a shocking win over previously undefeated and No. 1-ranked Lee’s Summit North in the district semifinals.

“The girls definitely accomplished a lot of things they weren’t supposed to this year,” Batchelder said. “This senior class really turned things around for Belton, and hopefully those younger girls can start a tradition here and continue things going.”