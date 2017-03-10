Marksmen receive all-conference honors

Nick Miles and Elijah Johnson of Sherwood were both selected recently for the Crossroads Conference All-Conference team.

Miles, a junior, was selected first-team all-conference after averaging 28.5 points per game for the Marksmen. Miles led Sherwood in several other statistical categories and was also selected to the All-Class 3 District 13 team.

Johnson a junior, was selected Honorable Mention all-conference. He averaged 13.5 points and 7.5 rebounds a game.

Sherwood (14-11) ended its season with a 56-45 loss to Cole Camp in the first round of the Class 3 District 13 tournament at Versailles. The Marksmen started off the season red-hot, winning 11 of their 13 games, but lost nine of their last 12.

Sherwood coach Preston Steinhoff said illness, and the stress of playing 20 games over the season’s last 44 days, eventually caught up with the Marksmen.

“We learned a lot about ourselves this year,” Steinhoff said. “It was a new experience for a lot of guys who showed they can play and compete at the varsity level against anybody.”

Miles and Johnson are part of a group of 11 juniors who will return next year along with five sophomores and four freshmen. Wyatt Winter was the only senior on the team this season.

“It hurts losing Wyatt Winter, who was the heart and soul of our basketball team this year,” Steinhoff said. “He was the perfect example of how hard work and determination can conquer just about anything.”

Next season will be the last for Sherwood in the Crossroads Conference, a league it helped founded. The Marksmen will join the Ozark Highland Conference for the 2018-19 school year.

“It was a great season, even though all of us would’ve liked to replicate last year’s record (17-10),” Steinhoff said. “I am excited about this off-season and the potential we have for next year.”

MARKSMEN GIRLS: The Sherwood girls basketball season ended with a 65-34 loss to Boonville in the district semifinals. The Marksmen beat Holden 45-37 in the first round.

Sherwood ended its season 16-10, the most wins by a Marksmen girls team in six years. Sherwood’s only two seniors were Lynnlee Parrott and Melaina Salmon.