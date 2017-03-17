Belton’s Lewis, Bandy make all-conference girls team

Belton senior Courtnie Lewis was one of six players selected to the Suburban Blue Conference girls all-conference team.

Lewis, a 5-foot-11 senior guard, averaged more than 22 points a game for the Pirates, who finished 15-12 and won the conference championship. She has signed to play next season with Eastern Michigan.

Belton senior forward Sydney Bandy was also selected first-team all-conference. The team includes Callie Schwarzenbach and Emerson Yakle of Kearney, Jaycie Stubbs of Platte County and NaTaya Partee of Grandview.

Belton also had senior guard Kaytee Frasher and sophomore forward Kamryn Estell selected to the second team along with Aailyah Chambers of Grandview, Victoria Williams of Winnetonka, Kallie Runions of Kearney and Ava White of Platte County.

The Pirates also had sophomore guard Danielle Faulkner make the honorable mention list along with Hannah Valentine of Platte County, Joelle Egeland of Winnetonka, Maddie Smith of Kearney, Krislynn Byrd of Grandview, Alyshia Davis of Winnetonka, Brinna Garth of Raytown South, Grace Burkemper of Kearney and Lauren Walker of Platte County.

BOYS TEAM: Belton seniors Kourtni Keith and Joe Lind were selected first-team all-conference in the Suburban Blue Conference. Those two joined Jordan Lathon of Grandview, Sevon Witt of Raytown South, Dylan Ritz of Kearney and Mason Taylor of Grandview. Lathon was selected player of the year.

ALL-CONFERENCE GOLD: Lee Summit West senior Elijah Childs was selected player of the year in the Suburban Gold Conference, which announced its all-conference selections this week.

Childs, a 6-foot-8 forward, is averaging 16 points and 12 rebounds a game for the Titans, who advanced to the Class 5 state tournament last week. He signed a letter of intent last fall to play basketball at Bradley.

Joining Childs on the All-Conference team are fellow Titans Mario Goodrich, a 6-0 junior guard, and Christian Bishop, a 6-7 junior forward. West’s C.J. May and Phillip Brooks received honorable mention honors.

West head coach Michael Schieber was selected the league’s coach of the year.

Lee’s Summit North sophomore guard Javaunte Hawkins was also selected to the all-conference team. Five other Broncos – Cameron Hairston, Elijah Farr, Emil Spriggs, Jordan Bynum and Logan Jenkins – all made honorable mention.

Lee’s Summit senior forward Delshaun Presley and junior forward Somaj Brewer were both selected honorable mention.

Selected for the first team with the Lee’s Summit players were Tyree King, R.J Lawrence and Daniel Parker of Blue Springs; Dru Smith, Ronnie Bell and Chester Graves of Park Hill; Camron Roustic of Blue Springs South and Wesley McCullough of Raymore-Peculiar.

Also selected honorable mention were Caden Mauck of Blue Springs South, Key’Vaughn Shockley of Ray-Pec, and Roman Wilson and Willy Majok of Park Hill.

ALL-CONFERENCE GOLD GIRLS: Sisters Aaliyah and Aiyana Johnson of Lee’s Summit North were both selected to the Suburban Gold Conference girls team.

Aaliyah Johnson, a 6-2 senior post, and Aiyana Johnson, a 6-2 senior post, led the Broncos to a 24-1 record and the first undefeated conference championship in the school’s history. North sophomore guard Anija Frazier was also named to the team.

Also receiving all-conference honors were Paige Elston and Claire Lock of Lee’s Summit; Sydnee Kemp of Lee’s Summit West; Tiffany Davenport and Naia Tauai of Blue Springs South; and Alex Berger and Morgen Smith of Park Hill.