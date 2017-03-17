Sheriff’s crime report: Trucks, trailer reported stolen in Belton

The Democrat publishes crime reports from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office as they are received. The goal is to notify residents of crimes or incidents of interest in their area.

Archie

03/08/17 16:07 600 BLOCK OF STATE ROUTE A, ARCHIE

On March 8, a deputy was dispatched to 2501 West Mechanic St. in Harrisonville in reference to a walk-in report of fraud. A female victim stated her estranged husband acquired a debit card account in her name without her authorization. A suspect has been identified.

Belton

03/11/17 10:54 16000 BLOCK OF MCDONALD LANE, BELTON

On March 11, a deputy conducted a stealing investigation on McDonald Lane in Belton. Two trucks and a flatbed trailer were reported stolen from the property. No suspects have been identified in this investigation at this time.

03/12/17 17:31 16000 BLOCK OF MCDONALD LN, BELTON

On March 12, a deputy conducted an investigation of an attempted stealing that occurred on McDonald Lane in Belton. The victim caught three subjects loading property onto a truck and trailer. Two of the subjects ran on foot after confronted by the victim. Possible suspects have been identified in this investigation.

Cleveland

03/06/17 10:55 2ND ST, CLEVELAND

On March 7, a deputy conducted a stealing investigation on N. Second Street in Cleveland. The reporting parties storage unit was broken into and several items were taken. No suspects have been identified at this time.

03/12/17 00:12 STATE ROUTE D/E 223RD STREET, CLEVELAND

On March 12 at approximately 0013 hours, a deputy conducted a vehicle stop on State Route D near East 223rd Street for speeding. The stop resulted in the arrest of one male for driving while intoxicated and exceeding the posted speed limit by 11-15 mph.

East Lynne

03/07/17 16:08 26000 BLOCK OF 227TH ST, EAST LYNNE

On March 7 at approximately 1608 hours, a deputy was dispatched to East 227th Street in Harrisonville in reference to a report of fraud. The investigation revealed a subject made two separate purchases using the credit card belonging to a resident living at this address. A suspect was identified.

Harrisonville

03/06/17 21:42 27000 BLOCK OF BROOKHART DR, HARRISONVILLE

On March 6 at approximately 2209 hours, a deputy responded to the Sheriff’s Office in reference to a walk-in burglary report. The reporting party said several items were taken from his building. No suspects have been identified.

03/09/17 11:00 21400 275TH ST, HARRISONVILLE

On March 9, a deputy responded to the Slumber Inn Motel at 21400 E. 275th St. in Harrisonville for suspicious activity. A motel manager reported damage to a patrons vehicle who could not be contacted at this time. Later that day, B Shift conducted a vehicle stop at the entrance to of the motel on a silver 2011 Chevy Equinox that was suspect in a theft that had occurred on March 9. Two suspects were placed into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail.

03/10/17 20:08 2/BLINKER LIGHT, HARRISONVILLE

On March 10 at approximately 2008 hours, a deputy responded to the Sheriff’s Office in reference to a walk-in robbery report. The victim was unable to give a location of the incident and it was found clothing was taken from the vehicle. A suspect has been identified in this incident.

Peculiar

03/06/17 04:45 SB 49/MM 164, PECULIAR

On March 6, a deputy was dispatched to southbound I-49 north of Harrisonville in reference to a vehicle driving in a careless and imprudent manner. The deputy located the vehicle on Southbound I-49 at Commercial. After stopping the vehicle the driver was placed in custody for driving while intoxicated. A suspect has been identified and contacted in this incident.

03/09/17 07:57 STATE ROUTE J AND 211TH, PECULIAR

On March 9 at approximately 0758 hours, a deputy conducted a vehicle stop at the intersection of 211th Street and State Route J in Peculiar on a silver Honda civic. The driver was taken into custody for possession of methamphetamine. The vehicle was towed from scene by J’s Southland tow service.

03/09/17 09:46 20000 BLOCK OF THORNGROVE RD, PECULIAR

On March 9 at approximately 0946 hours, a deputy was dispatched to Thorngrove Road in rural Peculiar on a theft that had just occurred. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with a victim who stated he observed two subjects steal his air compressor from his shed.

03/11/17 09:05 24000 BLOCK OF COWGER RD, PECULIAR

On March 11, a deputy responded to a possible assault on South Cowgar Road in Peculiar. A suspect has been identified.

Raymore

03/07/17 18:26 20000 BLOCK OF SCHOOL RD, RAYMORE

On March 7, a deputy was dispatched to South School Road in rural Raymore in reference to a report of stealing. Upon arrival, a property owner at that address reported the theft of two walnut trees which had been cut, and removed from his property. A suspect has not been positively identified.