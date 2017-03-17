Cass County community calendar

March

Children’s events at

the Harrisonville library,

400 E. Mechanic St.

March 11 — 10 a.m.–11:30 a.m.: Celebrate Seuss. Stories, games and activities to celebrate one of the most popular children’s authors.

March 16 — 3:30 p.m.: Young adult movie “E.T.” will be screened at the library for those in grades 6 through 12.

Wednesdays — Children’s storytime: classic stories and new titles for preschool-age children. 9:30 and 11 a.m.

Tuesdays — Storytime for children between 18 and 36 months. 11 a.m.

March 17

Community health screenings

9-11:30 a.m. — Commerce Bank, 1301 Locust St., Harrisonville

Cass Regional Medical Center is offering free community health screenings, including blood pressure, blood oxygen and blood sugar screenings, and a total lipid profile, which measures total cholesterol, HDL, LDL and triglycerides. Participants are asked to fast for at least 12 hours before the screening and take medications as usual with water only. No appointments are necessary. Contact Kacee Baldwin 816-619-3000 or email kbaldwin@cassregional.org.

March 18

Safe Sitter program

9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. — Cass County Health Department, 300 S. Main St., Harrisonville

Severe weather seminar

1-4 p.m. — Harrisonville Chamber of Commerce, 106 S. Independence St., Harrisonville

KMBC Meteorologist Bryan Busby will serve as a guest speaker and answer all your weather-related questions. Event is presented by Farmers Insurance. Call 816-805-3760 or message bseiner@farmersagent.com for more information.

March 21

American Sewing Guild meeting

10 a.m.-noon — Hobby Lobby, 520 E. Markey Parkway., Belton

This month’s program will include a table runner exchange/challenge, and the group will share their favorite or newest gadgets, techniques and ideas. The guild welcomes visitors who enjoy sewing. Call Lyla for more information at 816-210-3822.

March 25

Bliss Bridal Event

11 a.m.-4 p.m. — The Beck Event Space, 210 S. Independence St., Harrisonville

More information at www.beckeventspace.com.

March 30

Mouse races

6 p.m. — Cass County Elks Lodge, 2400 N. State Route 291, Harrisonville

A fun evening of entertainment, food and mouse races. Races start at 6:30 p.m.

April 1

Cass County job fair and business expo

9 a.m.–noon — Belton High School, 801 W. North Ave., Belton

Free admission. For more information, contact Diane Huckshorn at 816-331-2420.

April 7

National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association meeting

11 a.m. — Holmes Hall at Foxwood Springs Living Center, 1500 W. Foxwood Drive, Raymore

Optional lunch is $12. Cass County Sheriff Jeff Weber will talk about “Safety for Seniors” during the meeting. Call Barbara Crouse at 816-318-9767 for reservations. Current and retired federal employees and the public are invited.

April 21

St. Sabina Catholic Church benefit auction

6 p.m. — St. Sabina, 700 Trevis Ave., Belton

Tickets are $30 or $50 for a couple. Assistance needed for procuring auction items. Donations valued at more than $75 will result in free advertising blocks in the auction catalog.

To donate, call David Pierce at 816-392-1110 or email piercehobbits@sbcglobal.net.

To volunteer for event, call Laura Pierce at 816-797-9371.

ONGOING

Make a Cake for Kids — Harrisonville School District is looking for volunteer cake baker/decorators for the 2016-17 school year.

Organizers are also looking for a volunteer program coordinator. Email Julie Hicks if interested: juliehicks31@hotmail.com.

DAILY

Harrisonville Alcoholics Anonymous

8 p.m. every day at 1064 Independence St. in Harrisonville.

Voice of Truth Alcoholics Anonymous

6 p.m. every day at 611 E. Walnut St. in Raymore.

WEEKLY

Cass County Rescue

Mission, Saturdays

11 a.m. and 5 p.m. — American Legion Building, 303 E. Pearl St. in Harrisonville

816-392-9494 or 816-812-3732.

Compulsive Eaters,

Anonymous HOW,

Tuesdays

6:30 p.m. — First Presbyterian Church, 1625 NW O’Brien Road in Independence

DivorceCare meetings,

Sundays

8:45–10:15 a.m. — South Haven Baptist Church, 16800 Bel-Ray Blvd., Belton

For more information, call 816-322-0409

GriefShare meetings,

Wednesdays

6:30–8 p.m. — South Haven Baptist Church, 16800 Bel-Ray Blvd., Belton

For more information, call 816-322-0409

Raymore-Peculiar

Sunrise Optimist Club

6:30 a.m. — Tuesdays at IHOP, 220 Peculiar Drive, Belton

Children’s Storytime,

Wednesdays

9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Once upon a time, classic stories and fresh new titles for the preschool set. Cass County Public Library, 400 E Mechanic St.

MONTHLY

Hurly Lee Spice American

Legion Post 42s: 6:30 p.m., first Mondays at 303 E Pearl St. in Harrisonville.

Raymore Historical Society meetings

7 p.m., second Tuesdays, lower level of the Cullen Funeral Home, 612 W. Foxwood Drive, Raymore.

The Democrat will accept any submission for appropriate events occurring in Cass County if they are emailed to kschwers@kcstar.com in our event format. Items sent at least two weeks in advance of the event will have a better chance of making the paper.