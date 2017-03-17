Kansas firm hopes to build hotel in Belton

Belton City Council approved an ordinance Tuesday night marking the first steps for possible new development of a 90-room hotel in the city.

The eight-member city council discussed a bill that sought a funding agreement between the city and Salina Hotel Corporation, a company based in Salina, Kan. According to the ordinance, the company asked the city to consider its proposal for economic development incentives to help build a hotel and conference center along with retail and restaurant space in Belton. It also asked the city to prepare a redevelopment plan and agreement.

The company said it would cover the costs incurred by the city due to the request.

Jay Leipzig, director of community and economic development, said, “Essentially what this ordinance does is it accepts the initial developer’s questionnaire and the check to review the financial feasibility of the project. They’ve got a long way to go. We haven’t done any formal review or anything yet, but this is kind of the first step in that process to accept those funds.”

The council heard both readings of the ordinance Tuesday night after the city attorney explained that the city had already received a $20,000 check from the company waiting to be deposited. The check was written as part of the funding agreement with the city.

The ordinance passed unanimously in its first and second readings.

One councilman, Robert Newell, stepped out of the room before the discussion and passage of the ordinance, citing a potential conflict of interest.

In other business, the council approved the following items:

• An ordinance authorizing the city council to approve a water shut-off agreement for nonpayment of sewer services between the cities of Belton and Raymore and Danny and Phyllis Berry to facilitate and coordinate providing sanitary sewer to the Berry property adjacent to the city.

• An ordinance determining the salary of the police chief position to be elected on April 4. The salary amount will be $115,720.81.

• An ordinance approving a special-use permit to allow a used auto sales and service on property zoned C-2 (general commercial) to be located at 1421 E. North Ave. in Belton. Council members Lorrie Peek and Robert Newell opposed the ordinance.

• An ordinance approving the proposed 2018 city budget, as revised, and appropriating funds from the revenues of the city.

• The first reading of an ordinance accepting the recommendations of the assistant city manager and authorizing the execution of the first amendment to the Southtowne Plaza tax increment financing contract between the city and Herman Enterprises, LLC. The amendment brings a change to the schedule of Redevelopment Project 3, which was set to be completed by spring 2014. The project is now scheduled to be completed by Dec. 31, 2018.

• The first reading of an ordinance accepting the recommendations of the assistant city manager of Belton and authorizing the execution of the first amendment to the Southtowne Plaza tax increment financing contract between the city and Menard Inc. “to more accurately reflect the construction timeline for the Menards store and later for Project 2 of the TIF plan.”

The two Menards projects were scheduled for completion in the summer of 2013 and 2016, respectively, though construction was delayed for a few years. The store officially opened its doors in October. The Project 1 contract was amended to show completion by March 31, and the Project 2 contract was amended to be completed by Dec. 31, 2018.

• The first reading of an ordinance approving the reappropriation and revision of the 2017 adopted city budget. The ordinance amended the annual budget to appropriate interfund transfers for the general fund, capital improvement sales tax fund and park sales tax fund as well as appropriate additional revenues that were received in the mayor’s Christmas tree fund, cedar tree TIF fund, Y Highway Market Place TIF fund, Y Belton Plaza TIF fund, Southtowne Plaza TIF fund, street capital projects fund, waste-water treatment plant improvements fund, water SRF 1 projects fund and water SRF 2 projects fund throughout the year.

• The first reading of an ordinance authorizing and approving a public services agreement between the city and Downtown Main Street, Inc. to provide public services support for the Fall Festival in Belton in September.

• The first reading of an ordinance extending and amending the farm lease agreement with Danny Chevalier to continue leasing city property adjacent to Markey Road for planting, cultivating and harvesting agricultural crops.

• The first reading of an ordinance authorizing the city through its police department to purchase an upgrade for the phone system software through Dice Communications.

• The first reading of an ordinance authorizing the city through its police department to purchase an upgrade to the phone system to include IP based extensions and soft phones through Dice Communications.

• A resolution approving task agreement No. 2017-001 with JCI Industries, Inc. under the on-call pump repair and service agreement to replace two existing wastewater pumps and piping at the Kentucky View Lift Station for $33,660.

• A resolution approving actions of the acting city manager to engage Precision Construction & Contracting, LLC for emergency replacement of storm sewer pipe at 7809 East 170th St. in Belton for $21,159.87.