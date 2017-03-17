Debt savings set at $939,000

March 17, 2017 

The Harrisonville School District will save nearly $1 million over the next decade by refinancing some of its debt at a lower interest rate.

According to Joe Kinder, vice-president of George K. Baum & Company, the district has accessed the bond market when rates are at a historic low. The remaining principal on the old Series 2007 bonds had an average coupon rate of 4.89 percent, while the new bonds have an average coupon rate of about 3 percent.

The school board approved the bond refunding resolution in February. The 10-year interest savings is projected at $939,000.

The school district received an AA- underlying rating from Standard & Poor’s Corporation for the new bonds, based on its financial management and strong cash reserves. The district also utilized the Missouri Direct Deposit Program, which gives the bonds an AA+ rating.

That AA+/AA- rating helped the district attain the low interest rate.

In the most recent data available to George K. Baum & Company from Standard & Poor’s, only 15 Missouri school districts carry a higher rating than Harrisonville does.

Join The Conversation

Cass County Democrat Missourian is pleased to provide this opportunity to share information, experiences and observations about what's in the news. Some of the comments may be reprinted elsewhere in the site or in the newspaper. We encourage lively, open debate on the issues of the day, and ask that you refrain from profanity, hate speech, personal comments and remarks that are off point. Thank you for taking the time to offer your thoughts.

Commenting FAQs | Terms of Service