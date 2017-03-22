Pleasant Hill man identified in house fire

A 76-year-old man died in a house fire on Friday near Pleasant Hill, according to a spokesman at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Capt. Kevin Tieman said the man was identified Monday as Norman R. Caywood.

The sheriff’s office said detectives along with the Central Cass Fire Protection District and state fire marshal’s office were investigating the fire, which was reported at 1:21 a.m. Friday in the 21000 block of East 203rd Street near Pleasant Hill. The medical examiner’s office was also at the scene.

Authorities said a body of a deceased male, later identified as Caywood, was found inside the one-story home. The sheriff’s office said the fire was not deemed suspicious, but said the cause of the fire was still under investigation by Monday.

Officials were called to the scene after a person inside the home reported the fire. Authorities found the home engulfed in smoke.

Cass County Lt. Ben Barbarick confirmed that two males lived inside the house on East 203rd Street. One escaped the burning home, but the other male died in the fire.

The Jackson County Medical Examiner’s office said it could not comment due to a pending investigation. Caywood’s cause of death was not yet determined by Monday.

No other injuries had been reported at the scene Friday.