Belton school news

Belton Schools

March 23, 2017 

Video describes bond issue

Voters in the Belton School District will vote April 4 on a $20 million bond issue that will complete Belton High School, enabling freshmen to move into the high school and relieve crowding at Belton Middle School/Freshman Center.

The proposal would not require a tax increase.

Among other things, the high school expansion includes 25 classrooms, offices, a performing arts center, more gym space and an aquatic center.

A video about the proposal is posted at https://goo.gl/zlxV9v.

Free lunch for older adults

Belton senior citizens are invited to a free spring luncheon at noon March 31 in the upper gym at the Belton Middle School/Freshman Center.

At no charge, Crabtree Transportation will bus the guests who assemble by 11:30 a.m. in the lower-level parking lot of CrossRoads United Methodist Church, 515 E. Markey Parkway. Guests are encouraged to use the bus.

