Call me an expert

It was a telephone conversation that really started me on a path of looking back at myself over the years. The young lady who called is someone I’ve known since she was a tween and is now a married adult. She’s thinking about opening a business of her own and called me, of all people, for advice.

Her proposed business is nothing like the business that I am in. What help could I give her? Actually, all I could do was listen to her business plan and share with her some of the tactics that I had employed over the years. Some of them worked and some of them didn’t.

So does that make me an expert? Perhaps, but I think the best help I offered was sharing some of the things that probably wouldn’t work.

No doubt, I’m never going to set up shop as a business consultant, but I do know some of the pitfalls to watch for when starting up a new business. I can recall issues that have arisen over the years in my business. Things like misunderstood contracts, complicated leases, hiring and firing are not something that one quickly forgets.

Another hard lesson relates to those folks upon whom a business person chooses to rely upon. Unfortunately the best lessons are frequently those gained from a bad choice.

I do know something about the business that I’m in, mostly because I’ve done it for over 40 years. I actually teach classes on a variety of subjects, most of which I understand. I teach classes about legal descriptions, issuing title commitments, title policies and their various endorsements, real estate closings, easements and even time management. I have been qualified as an expert witness in more than one court case, so maybe I can claim to be an expert.

Even though I’m the best title guy I know, I don’t know it all. I still learn something new every day. I know the title business, but I’m probably not someone who is absolutely qualified to give business advice. But what about other areas, other experiences in my life? Under what conditions could I be looked to for expertise?

Let’s start with the obvious. I’ve been married to the same woman for over 45 years. So, a person would think that I would know something about what it takes to have a successful marriage. A marriage counselor I am not. Again, about all I can do is tell any young man about things that I have done wrong. And that might take awhile. Linda’s version could very well take longer.

Perhaps I would be better suited to give advice on relationships in the family and with other friends. I’m a father and I’ve been a big brother most of my life. I am close to my children and their spouses. I have lots and lots of cousins, and some really wonderful nieces and nephews. I have lots of brothers-in-laws and sisters-in-law. My relationships (so far) with all these folks have been good. They are all great people and we enjoy one another’s company.

I have a lot of really good friends. Again, I’ve been blessed with being able to surround myself with good people who I care for and who care about me.

And let’s not forget my six extremely important grandchildren. Being a grandpa to them is the job that I was custom built for. OK, that’s it! The one and only place I can claim to be an expert is in dealing with these remarkable young people. Yes, I am an expert at loving and teaching and mentoring and spoiling these gifts from heaven that were sent here to me just for those purposes. I’m thankful for the job!

