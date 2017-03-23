Belton mayor, city council seats up for election

When: Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. on April 4

On April 4, registered voters in Cass County will decide on mayoral, city council, school board and other candidates in their municipalities.

Some key races coming out of this year’s municipal election include the race for mayor in Belton as Stephanie Davidson challenges the incumbent, Jeff Davis. Voters living in Belton and Raymore will also be asked to decide on potential city council members to fill one open seat on the Belton city council and five open seats on the Raymore city council.

All voters living in Cass County will decide whether or not they want a countywide quarter-percent sales tax increase to be used for law enforcement, notably the sheriff’s office. In addition, Cass County voters will also choose which candidates they want on the county’s Emergency Services Board.

Cass County Clerk Michael Vinck said voter turnout was 16 percent in April of last year due to the presidential primaries. This time around, Vinck said he believes the number of people voting in the upcoming election will be lower due to some potential burnout from the 2016 elections. Vinck said he is estimating 10 to 12 percent of registered voters to participate in the April 4 municipal election.

“I would be pleased if voter turnout is higher than that this year,” Vinck said.

Absentee voting for the 2017 Municipal Election started Feb. 21 in the Cass County Clerk’s Office, also known as the county’s election authority. Mailed or faxed absentee ballot requests must be received by the Cass County Clerk’s Office no later than 5 p.m. March 29. Voters can vote by absentee ballot in the office of the election authority until 5 p.m. April 3.

To check your voter registration, visit the Missouri Secretary of State’s website or contact the Cass County Clerk’s Office at 816-380-8102.

All candidates running for office in Belton and Raymore were asked to fill out questionnaires by the Cass County Democrat-Missourian. The candidates’ responses to the questionnaires are included in this issue of the Democrat-Missourian as well as demo-mo.com.

On March 31, the Belton special bond issue and candidates running for open school board seats in the Belton, Harrisonville and Raymore-Peculiar school districts will be featured in The Democrat-Missourian.

Sample ballots listing all municipal races in the county are available for the public to review online at the Cass County Clerk’s Office website.