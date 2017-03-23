Split board, mayor’s vote denies potential tax abatement for senior housing project

A Kansas City-based company will not be negotiating a Chapter 353 tax abatement with the city of Harrisonville after the board tied 4-4 late Monday night and the mayor cast the deciding vote against the potential incentive for the development of senior housing where a former hospital currently stands.

Harrisonville Senior Care Center LLC, owned by Interstate Underground Warehouse, was seeking assistance from the city in the form of a tax abatement for the estimated $41 million Harrisonville Senior Living Village project. Company representatives at Monday night’s meeting said they first submitted an application for a tax abatement in 2015.

By the time Harrisonville aldermen sat down to meet Monday night, more than two dozen people had filled the room, anticipating the long-awaited vote to see whether the board would move ahead with the development application.

Aldermen were given two minutes each to have a final say on the housing project and its proposal before voting.

Four aldermen — Josh Stafford, Marcia Milner, Judy Reece and Judy Bowman — voted to enter into negotiation with the senior care center. Before voting, the four officials individually commented on the project, lending strong support, and, in Stafford’s case, a call to “say yes and continue the process” to figure out terms comfortable to the board.

“That (a deal) may not exist, but I think we owe it to them to have a conversation. Everybody’s got a lot of time in this,” Stafford said.

Aldermen who voted to terminate the development application opted not to comment publicly on the project nor the tax abatement before the vote. Matt Turner, Clint Long, David Dickerson and Brad Bockelman voted no.

That’s when Mayor Brian Hasek exercised his right to vote and sided with the dissenting aldermen.

At least one alderwoman, Bowman, commented into a microphone following the final vote, “This is a sad day for Harrisonville.”

Some audience members leaving the room after the vote expressed disappointment. Others said earlier in the night during the public participation period that they had opposed the idea of tax abatement. Few lingered to see the meeting adjourned as the room emptied out.

After the meeting, Hasek explained he tried to approach the idea of the project’s proposed tax abatement “with an open mind,” but after 18 months, the mayor said he felt a lack of trust led him to decide not to support entering into negotiating an abatement.

He cited a “nonexistent” letter of support from the school district that had been presented at a previous meeting (the project manager described the incident as a “miscommunication” and apologized). The mayor said he also took opposing and some supporting comments from members of the public into consideration, noting he believed the board did its best to work through the issues Monday night before the vote.

“Are there going to be some people upset? Obviously,” Hasek said.. “Some thought the abatement was the only way to get the project. I can’t say for sure if they’ll do the project. I can’t speak to that.

“It’ll be interesting to see how this plays out.”

David Hayes, the project manager, said after the meeting he wasn’t surprised by the split board outcome, and expressed doubt that the former Cass Medical Center would be rehabilitated to the senior luxury housing he originally envisioned.

“We absolutely can’t do what we were going to do. Can we build efficiency apartments? Sure. Did we want to? No,” Hayes said. “In the opinion of the owners and developer, which I represent, at this point, the best option would be to sell it to an outside entity to do that because that’s not the business we’re in. We do condos, event spaces and senior living. We don’t do low-income (housing).”

In one last effort, Hayes said he intended to file an application with the Harrisonville Enhance Enterprise Zone board for a 10-year tax abatement, though earlier in the night, aldermen had discussed a resolution placed on the agenda that would have no longer allowed new incentives, including tax abatements, to be granted in the Harrisonville Enhance Enterprise Zone.

The proposed resolution was eventually tabled to be rewritten after aldermen Milner, Bowman, Reece and Stafford questioned the language of the bill and its potential impact. The board passed the motion 5-3, with Dickerson, Long and Bockelman voting no.

According to the city’s website, the EEZ was established in 2011, and includes properties adjacent to Interstate 49, a rail line and properties close to the Lawrence Smith Memorial Airport. Program materials quote former longtime Harrisonville mayor, Kevin Wood, who described the EEZ as a tool “to help our existing businesses grow and attract new businesses to the Harrisonville area.”

In other business, the aldermen:

• Tabled an update to the emergency services director job description.

• Unanimously approved the purchase of a new Type 1 ambulance from Feld Fire for the Harrisonville Emergency Services Department for $207,999.