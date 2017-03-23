Growth, city budget hot topics with candidates

Previous and current elected offices and terms served: Served two terms on park board, two terms on city council and curently serving as mayor for one four-year term

Two are vying for the mayor’s seat in Belton this April.

Incumbent mayor Jeff Davis will face challenger Stephanie Davidson.

Both candidates responded to questions posed by The Cass County Democrat-Missourian on who they are, why they’re running for office and what voters can expect from them if they are elected.

Candidate profiles are listed in alphabetical order by last name:

Stephanie Davidson

Why are you running? Going into 2017-18, Belton has approximately $3.5 million dollars of obligations that we cannot meet with available funds. We’re going broke. Yet our elected officials continue to give away tens of millions of our taxpayer dollars to bring in more and more retail and restaurant developments rather than invest in the people who live here. Our minimum water bill is now $48.25, and many struggle to pay it. All the while, some elected officials complain they don’t receive a big enough travel budget and vote to give themselves raises – on all the taxpayer’s tab. I’m running because we pay for, and deserve, better.

What do you think is the most important issue facing Belton today? I think our biggest issue is failing to meet our financial and moral obligations to our citizens due to the misuse of our tax dollars. I’m not OK with our officials voting to write a $16 million dollar check (with our money) to build yet another strip mall when:

1. We have 20 linear miles of roads and curbing that are beyond repair and need to be completely replaced.

2. People struggle to pay their water bills.

3. We are still second to Raymore in new housing.

4. Our homeless and near-homeless population is on the rise.

5. Main Street has been ignored since the revitalization project nearly 15 years ago.

6. Every time our officials give a tax abatement to a new retail development, that’s 15-plus years of lost income for our school district.

How would keep costs down or reduce costs in your municipality? I think we can start with a state audit. We owe the citizens of Belton a better explanation about where exactly their tax dollars are going. I would also suggest that, in any year where the city cannot meet its financial obligations, our council and mayor forfeit their salaries and training funds. We would also be wise to postpone further TIF development, and instead stabilize and support the commercial space we have currently available. Traditional brick and mortar retail stores are not stable right now, and we’ve seen many “red herrings” lately – Gordman’s closing all stores, Target’s dismal holiday sales, Macy’s closing 68 stores (a loss of 10,000 jobs). We have to be smarter about our long-term development plan for the city, or we’re going to be stuck with a bunch of empty buildings and creating the new blight.

In Cass County, voters are considering a county-wide quarter-percent sales tax to be used for law enforcement purposes. Do you support this sales tax? Why or why not? I will make my decision after I have performed my due diligence, and it’s still early for me on this one. I will be wrapping up my meetings the last week in March whereby I will have a responsible, informed position. Everyone wants to feel safe in their communities, and for that to happen, it’s important to support our law enforcement. As voters and citizens, we also have the right to know and understand how and where our tax dollars are being spent.

What’s your favorite place to visit in Belton? One of the activities I do to stay fit is run. When the weather is warmer, I run all over Belton. I love running by all the places I only drove past when I was young and growing up here. It’s such a different experience on foot. You’re face to face with the history here – the old streets, people waving as they pass in their cars, couples out for a walk with the family.I guess that would make my answer, “anywhere, on foot.”

Jeff Davis

Why are you running? I’m still passionate about making Belton a better place to live. We are making a difference. We want to leave it better than before when we are done. We have a cohesive, open-minded council that is not a rubber stamp for legislation.

What do you think is the most important issue facing Belton today? The incredible rate of growth in Belton is a challenging task for staff. We need to keep adding quality employees to stay up with all this development. With a changing culture there are rising expectations. This is a good thing. Evolving from a town to a city is a quite a transition.

How would keep costs down or reduce costs in your municipality? A conservative local government is constantly trying to lower costs and taxes. Council is constantly working on prescriptions to remedy expenses. Staff is constantly working with surrounding municipalities, to discover cooperative opportunities to reduce cost.

In Cass County, voters are considering a county-wide quarter-percent sales tax to be used for law enforcement purposes. Do you support this sales tax? Why or why not? I don’t like a tax increase. We have to be cognizant of the needs in the county. Thinking as region we have to be willing to be a good partner. Yes, I will be voting for the increase.

What’s your favorite place to visit in Belton? The High Blue Wellness Center and the local restaurants!