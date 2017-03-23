Candidates answer questions on reducing costs, important issues

Five of eight city council seats are up for election this April in Raymore.

Voters living in Raymore will consider candidates running in Ward 1, Ward 2, Ward 3 and Ward 4. Nearly all of the races are contested, except for one.

Incumbent Kevin Barber is running unopposed to retain a two-year term in Ward 3.

Four people have filed to replace a seat left open by Ward 4 Alderwoman Charlene Hubach, who is not seeking re-election. Melodie Armstrong, John P. Berendzen, Bryan Harris and Roland E. Scanlan will appear on the ballot for a two-year term on the city council.

Incumbents Kevin Kellogg and Joseph Burke III are facing challengers in Ward 1 and Ward 2 respectively. Kellogg, Peter Schultz and Joseph Wells are all vying for a two-year term to represent Ward 1 while Burke and Ronnie Brightwell are seeking a two-year term in Ward 2.

John Seimears, a current councilman who was appointed following a vacancy late last year, will be facing Reginald Townsend in Ward 1 for a one-year, unexpired term.

All candidates were asked to complete questionnaires for The Cass County Democrat-Missourian. Candidates who did not return a questionnaire by press time included Townsend, Kellogg and Brightwell.

Candidate profiles are listed in alphabetical order by last name:

John Seimears, Ward 1 (one year, unexpired term)

Why are you running? To help Raymore continue positive momentum and build on what has already been done to bring businesses and residents to our city. I’ve been involved in various volunteer activities in Raymore, including serving on the Park Board from 2002-2006. I believe we all have something to offer the city, and I want to continue to offer my insight into its future growth.

What do you think is the most important issue facing Raymore today? Attracting the retailers that will draw visitors from outside of the city limits; retailers and businesses that are unique to the area. We also need residents who will utilize those retailers. We have great leadership in place on the city staff; we need to continue to support them and their activities that will draw business and residents to our city.

How would you keep costs down or reduce costs in your municipality? Our city manager has a fiscally conservative background, and finance is what he loves. The fact is that we need to spend money on the right things that will draw business and residents. This year we will open a new Community Center for meetings and gatherings, and next year we will open a Recreation Center. Residents have asked for these things for years, and we are finally beginning to see some of these amenities within our city limits.

In Cass County, voters are considering a county-wide quarter-percent sales tax to be used for law enforcement purposes. Do you support this sales tax? Why or why not? I do support this tax. It is needed so that the county residents who live just outside of our city limits can receive top quality law enforcement and patrols. Without public safety (police/fire/EMS) people will not feel safe and secure, including businesses. We need people who live here and visit us to know that they are being protected.

What’s your favorite place to visit in Raymore? My favorite places to visit in Raymore are in the parks and trail system. My wife and I enjoy getting out into the nature that some places of Raymore still hold, even while being surrounded by housing developments.”

Pete Schultz, Ward 1

Why are you running? I have been asked by several local business owners and fellow citizens to consider running for this office, and this is the best way for me to give back to our community that has been so good to my family, a community that rallied around us during and after our young daughter’s cancer battle. I look forward to further talking with my constituents, local businesses and others who desire to live in our community and learn what they want for our city.

How would you keep costs down or reduce costs in your municipality? Our government should spend our tax dollars wisely, scrutinizing every penny. We have all had to tighten our belts over the last many years and our government needs to do the same. An audit should be done to make sure our government is run as efficiently as possible, and make sure we don’t have redundant departments or positions. We need elected officials that look at and consider both sides of issues.

In Cass County, voters are considering a county-wide quarter percent sales tax to be used for law enforcement purposes. Do you support the sales tax? Why or why not? As a community, we must have law and order, but we must also feel free to be Americans. I fully support our law enforcement, but I can not support an additional tax imposed on our residents who are already overburdened with taxes and the cost of living. We need to look at what our community is already taxed on and assess whether we can find the necessary resources already within our budget. We need to bring in more business to help offset our tax burden, which, by the way, pays for one of the best school districts in the area.

What’s your favorite place to visit in Raymore? Number one would be the Mayor’s Christmas Tree, where I both proposed to my lovely wife and then got married to her in front of. Second would be any one of my neighbors’ driveways, and by neighbor I mean this entire community. I have yet to find anyone who will not welcome you regardless of whether they know you or not. When I was first considering moving to Kansas City nine years ago, I looked at many different communities and homes, and none made me feel more welcome than Raymore. If a neighbor has his or her garage door up or they are outside, they are welcoming to anyone who stops by. One thing we would like to see is our police force that regularly drives by our gatherings stop by and introduce themselves, so we can get to know them.

Joseph Wells, Ward 1

Why are you running? My wife and I moved to Raymore in 2009. I believe my background and experience of working for the City of Kansas City in accounting and administrative positions for almost 28 years would be an asset for Raymore. I also have a presence on two boards: one is a non-profit, the other is a for-profit company, and my experience on those boards would also be an asset. Raymore has many opportunities for growth and I would like to help guide Raymore on that path of growth.

What do you think is the most important issue facing Raymore today? A bright spot for Raymore is its undeveloped land along I-49. That area has a potential to add greatly to the city’s tax base. There are other large areas of undeveloped land within the current city limits that could benefit the city’s tax base and keep the tax burden on Raymore taxpayers low. So, expanding Raymore’s tax base is the main issue for us to face. This tax base expansion would also help Raymore to maintain its current infrastructure such as roads, curbs and buildings.

How would you keep costs down or reduce costs in your municipality? Without knowing more about Raymore’s budget that is a hard question to answer in detail. What I can say now is I believe Raymore does a good job already controlling its expenditures. However if we can grow Raymore’s tax base without a similar growth rate in the expenses we could lessen the overall tax burden on the taxpayers.

In Cass County, voters are considering a county-wide quarter-percent sales tax to be used for law enforcement purposes. Do you support this sales tax? Why or why not? I do support this sales tax increase. I have known a couple of deputies and the current deputy pay scale seems to be low compared to other departments in the area. Personally I hate to see sales tax increases for specific items such as this but sometimes this is the best way to address the issue.

What’s your favorite place to visit in Raymore? Recreation Park, or as my granddaughters call it Hippo Park. The Fourth of July celebration event is definitely enjoyable. And the playground area is the granddaughters’ favorite.

Joseph Burke III, Ward 2

Why are you running? Raymore is becoming a major player in the Kansas City metro. We are building homes, businesses, and park projects in all wards of the city. I want to continue the Community Conversation program started last year so we can directly involve citizens in planning.

What do you think is the most important issue facing Raymore today? Our most important issue is growth management. We have housing permits in the first two months reaching 50 percent of 2016 yearly total starts. 2016 was the best year since before the recession. At our current rate of growth, we are poised to become larger than Belton and Grandview in population. We want the growth to be quality in nature while retaining the quality of the aging parts of infrastructure.

How would you keep costs down or reduce costs in your municipality? The city has done innovative things such as purchasing our streetlights from KCPL. This will save in leasing for years to come. We try to spend to maintain the city before it gets to the level that total replacement is necessary. Maintenance is always cheaper than rehab.

In Cass County, voters are considering a county-wide quarter-percent sales tax to be used for law enforcement purposes. Do you support this sales tax? Why or why not? As a city official, I do not have any direct dealings with the Sheriff’s Department. I cannot speak to their issues. I am very supportive of all law enforcement efforts.

What’s your favorite place to visit in Raymore? Noe’s Jewelry makes my wife very happy when I visit. I like to cook; so I would have to say Price Chopper during a meat sale.

Melodie Armstrong. Ward 4

Why are you running? I love that while it is one of the fastest growing cities in Missouri, Raymore values its small-town roots and want to help that growth continue. I believe Raymore deserves leadership that is committed to growth, concerned about the needs of all of its citizens, and believes that compromise is the cornerstones of good professional government.

What do you think is the most important issue facing Raymore today? Raymore has seen a lot of growth in the last decade, which provides new and exciting opportunities for its residents. That growth can provide challenges in expanding city boundaries while maintaining the city infrastructure; like roadways. Some Raymore residents, especially those near county boundaries, are struggling with this. I have talked with new residents who are considering moving out of the area if the long-term road issues aren’t addressed. As the population of Raymore increases, there are areas where the city ordinances can evolve to assure better safety of its residents, like the firearm laws.

How would you keep costs down or reduce costs in your municipality? The job of public officers and those trusted with public money is to assure responsible and fair use of those funds. Cass County property taxes are fairly in the middle in counties in U.S. as a percentage of property values (ranking 1,093 of 3,143). Assuring those services provide the greatest good to the greatest number of citizens is the job of good government.

In Cass County, voters are considering a county-wide quarter-percent sales tax to be used for law enforcement purposes. Do you support this sales tax? Why or why not? Yes. With the growth in the county our law enforcement resources have outstripped their funding. Our inmate to deputy ratio is far below the national standard; decreasing the safety of community residents and inmates, and impacting growth for businesses and individuals considering moving to the area.

What’s your favorite place to visit in Raymore? Well, my most favorite is sitting on the dock at my pond; looking for the alligator that my exchange student swore swam in there. A close second, though, is checking out the tomatoes at the farmers market, or the crowd in Culvers on a Saturday morning, or Ray-Pec stadium on a Friday night in the fall with the band playing at halftime.

John P. Berendzen, Ward 4

Why are you running? I have always felt a calling to serve the community and this desire only increased when my family and I moved here to Raymore. Additionally, my commitment to public service, fostered by my years in the USAF and since retiring from the Air Force Reserves, led me to the conclusion that I wish to continue my service to others. Our City Council plays a vital role in the governing of the city and steering the direction of growth and future development. My desire to participate and be a voice for Raymore citizens and in particular those in Ward 4 has led me to run for City Council.

What do you think is the most important issue facing Raymore today? I believe that responsible growth is the most important issue facing our city today. We are poised for expansion of new neighborhoods, light industrial and commercial development. We need to continue to closely monitor citizen concerns to ensure that while we grow into a larger and more prosperous community, we also ensure we protect the small town charm, safety, infrastructure and sense of community that our residents enjoy.

How would you keep costs down or reduce costs in your municipality? I would certainly look for ways to continually reduce costs without compromising the services, protection and amenities that our citizens value. As we strive to grow responsibly, we must ensure that we incentivize businesses and developers to choose Raymore, while ensuring that we generate valuable returns to our city to maintain and enhance existing services and generate revenue for new amenities. We must find the proper balance and return on our investments.

In Cass County, voters are considering a county-wide quarter-percent sales tax to be used for law enforcement purposes. Do you support this sales tax? Why or why not? I do support this sales tax and based on recent feedback I have received from many Ward 4 residents, they, too, seemed poised to support question one on our April 4 ballot. My support for this sales tax, and I believe those I have spoken to, stems from the current presence and expertise of the law enforcement community in Cass County that makes it a desirable place to live and raise a family knowing your security and safety is being guarded by the finest. Providing adequate funding to maintain and enhance our community’s safety is simply wise and prudent.

What’s your favorite place to visit in Raymore? Although I could list many of my family’s favorite places in Raymore, my favorite place of all to visit in Raymore is right at home with my wife and kids in our own neighborhood. I say this because Raymore is blessed with great people and we feel very fortunate to have wonderful neighbors who enjoy spending time together, sharing ideas, helping one another with projects, repairs, laughter and advice.

Bryan Harris, Ward 4

Why are you running? My wife and I decided to move to Raymore 12 years ago so our children could attend schools in the Ray-Pec school district. I have spent the last 10 years as a member of the Raymore Parks and Recreation Board. We have decided this is a great time and opportunity for me to take my experience and knowledge and use those tools as a member of the Raymore City Council. I want to see Raymore thrive for my family, for my neighbors and for my community.

What do you think is the most important issue facing Raymore today? With consistent growth in the Southern Jackson County/Northern Cass County area, Raymore is poised to become a leading community in the area. That does not happen without proper planning and excellent growth management. With growth in both residential and commercial development comes an increase in tax revenue, but also an increase in expenditures. That balancing act needs to be handled with intelligence and a fiscally conservative manner. Raymore is a growing and vibrant city with a bright future ahead and we also need to maintain safety and security for its citizens.

How would you keep costs down or reduce costs in your municipality? To keep costs down, you always need to review your needs and govern your projects costs. Sometimes this is making a hard decision to cut certain aspects of a project, sometimes it is eliminating a program, sometimes it is just prioritizing projects so they can be completed in a fiscally responsible manner. The City Council’s highest priority job is to manage a financially sound budget to meet the citizens’ needs.

In Cass County, voters are considering a county-wide quarter-percent sales tax to be used for law enforcement purposes. Do you support this sales tax? Why or why not? I am still gathering information on this ballot item and as of this moment, I have not made a decision yet.

What’s your favorite place to visit in Raymore? My favorite places are in our parks system. I may be a little biased because I have been intimately involved for the last decade, but Raymore’s parks are first-class. We provide a safe and fun environment for all our citizens and with the GO Bond passage from 2016 we are adding even more amenities soon. My family and I also enjoy the many local dining establishments.

Roland E. Scanlan, Ward 4

Why are you running? I have a deep love for our community. I’m not a politician and have no desire to seek a higher office. My desire is to do my part to better our community. We need positive changes, consistency, transparency and fresh new ideas. I’m passionate about attracting new businesses, retaining and keeping current businesses healthy. We need to keep local money in the local community. I am just a small town guy who believes that new ideas and new representatives will help in the betterment of our community.

What do you think is the most important issue facing Raymore today? It is my belief that the most important issue facing Raymore today is residents want more transparency and greater government accountability. The rules/laws/ordinances/accountability should be the same for each and every small businesses in Raymore. There should be absolutely the same treatment for every person living and doing business in Raymore. We need consistent accountability in everything we do. If we fail to do that, our transparency starts to get cloudy. We can not have this.

How would you keep costs down or reduce costs in your municipality? In order to keep costs down city wide: I propose that we have a no guilt/no fault meeting with each and every department staff members. This is the most effective way to absorb ideas from the mayor, to a patrolman, to Public Works staff, to the janitor. Each and every staff member would be ideal to get ideas. It is impractical to say you know how to cut city costs or reduce costs without knowing what goes on. It can range from turning off the light bulb in vending machines, to two patrolmen in one car, to calibrating snow spreaders to using the less expensive but same effectiveness chemicals the janitor-men/women requires.

In Cass County, voters are considering a county-wide quarter-percent sales tax to be used for law enforcement purposes. Do you support this sales tax? Why or why not? I am in support of public safety/law enforcement. Currently taxes are pretty high, in comparison with other cities/counties. I believe that we first need to find and implement ideas that we can use cost effectively. We need to find why we are needing more and more money for law enforcement. We need to find what we can do to offset costs. It could range from fixing and maintaining equipment that still has a lot of life left in it, to refurbishing places and equipment. If it is absolutely warranted to be replaced, then we would implement costs for items.

What’s your favorite place to visit in Raymore? It would have to be the Raymore Recreation Park. It is the heart and soul of Raymore. So many families/residents/children come to this beautiful park to play, walk, participate in extracurricular sports in all ages. It is a great place to come and meet your neighbors, to meet new people, to participate in activities of any kind. If you haven’t been to Raymore Recreation Park, I urge you to come check it out. Betcha you won’t leave disappointed!