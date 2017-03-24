Roosters beat Belton in Arkansas baseball tournament

Dylan Adams’ RBI-single in the bottom of the seventh brought home the winning run in Pleasant Hill’s 2-1 victory over Belton in a tournament March 18 in Harrison, Ark.

Adams’ two-out hit scored Jackson Caley who singled and advanced to third on a wild pitch that also plated Noah DesCombes with the tying run. The game was scoreless until Belton’s Z Pratt scored on a throwing error in the top of the seventh.

Adams also was the winning pitcher in relief of starter Matt Campbell, who struck out five and walked one over 6 1/3 innings.

Pleasant Hill opened the tournament the day before with a 3-1 victory over Harrison. Caley went two for three and drove in two runs for the Roosters, who overcame being held to three hits. Blake Beagle picked up the win by giving up two hits and an earned run while striking out seven over 5 2/3 innings.

Pleasant Hill completed a 3-0 run in the tournament with a 7-6 win over West Plains. The Roosters trailed 3-2 in the bottom of the fourth inning when Caley put them ahead for good with a two-run double. They scored two more runs in the fifth and one in the sixth before West Plains got a three-run homer in the top of the seventh. James Barnes struck out nine over six innings to get the win.

Belton went 2-1 in the tournament, beating Perryville, Ark., 11-1 in its first game and Malvern, Ark., 7-6 after losing to Pleasant Hill. Belton scored the winning run against Malvern when Chance Van Eaton was hit by pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh.

PANTHERS START 1-4: Raymore-Peculiar opened its season by winning one of five games at the Liberty Tournament.

Ray-Pec started the year with a wild 13-11 victory over Lee’s Summit North. The Panthers scored all 13 of their runs on seven hits in the first inning and then held on as North scored five in the second, one in the third and five in the fourth. Cooper Branson drove in three runs with two hits, Brady Skeed had two RBIs and Brandon Carvan went three for three and drove in a run to lead Ray-Pec.

Ray-Pec was held to three hits in a 7-1 loss to Smithville in its second game, and then fell to Kearney 7-4 despite outhitting the Bulldogs 11-5, with Jake Beauchamp going four for four for the Panthers. Host Liberty beat the Panthers 14-5 March 20, and Oak Park beat them 4-2 after scoring four runs in the top of the first.

WILDCATS WIN OPENER: Harrisonville got off to a 2-0 start after shutting out William Chrisman and O’Hara in the Raytown South tournament.

Jarett Goss went three for four and scored two runs to lead Harrisonville to an 11-0 victory over William Chrisman in its season opener Monday. Joe Bowers, Lane Powers and Landon Flippin drove in two runs apiece in the Wildcats’ 12-hit attack. Harrisonville took a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning and added two runs in the second inning and five more in the third.

Brandon Eickhorst allowed one hit and struck out seven over three innings to get the victory for Harrisonville.

The Wildcats beat O’Hara 18-0 Tuesday behind Powers, who went three for four and drove in five runs. Powers hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning and Bowers hit a three-run triple during the Wildcats’ eight-run second.

PIRATES SWEPT: Park Hill South swept Belton 11-3 and 5-0 Tuesday in a doubleheader at Parkville.

Park Hill South took command of the first game with a 5-0 first inning and led 8-1 after three innings. Kody Burch and Tanner Streiff had two hits each for the Pirates. Belton managed only two hits in the second game.