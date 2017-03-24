Two running for Ward 1 in Belton

Previous and current elected offices and terms served: Present member of the Belton Tax Increment Financing Commission, Political Youth Coordinator for the Sheet Metal Workers and Warden for the Sheet Metal Workers

One city council seat is up for election in Belton.

Two candidates, Ryan Finn and Jason Harrison, are looking to represent Ward 1 by serving on the city council. Finn currently serves on city council while Harrison says he is a present member of the Belton Tax Increment Financing Commission.

Candidate profiles are listed in alphabetical order by last name:

Ryan Finn

Why are you running? I have a passion to learn about my community and make a difference by being the conduit for the constituents in my ward, assisting them with any concerns they may have so they have a voice that is being heard.

What do you think is the most important issue facing Belton today? As our community continues to grow, I feel the most important issue we face as a city is to support the growth and expansion of our school district and its facilities.

How would you keep costs down or reduce costs in your municipality? By maintaining accountability and discipline within our yearly budget and prioritizing the needs of the community, I believe we can keep costs down. Also, bringing in more commerce will assist in providing additional budget support.

In Cass County, voters are considering a county-wide quarter-percent sales tax to be used for law enforcement purposes. Do you support this sales tax? Why or why not? “I do support the 1/4 percent sales tax for law enforcement as our county is growing at a rapid pace, and we need to be able to maintain the safety of the public and enforce the law as well as improving the efficiency of our county judicial system.

Where is your favorite place to visit in Belton? As a life long resident of Belton I have many favorite spots around town. If I had to choose just one it would be spending time at Market Park watching the my daughter play softball. It is a great facility that brings many out of town guests to our community.

Jason Harrison

Why are you running? I would like to be a part of this council for two major reasons. First is that I have spent my entire life in Belton; this city is all that I know and love. I am passionate about helping Belton become great in any way that I can. Also because of the growth that is coming to our great city, I know that my background in residential and commercial construction development will be an asset.

What do you think is the most important issue facing Belton today? I believe that the most important issue facing our city is the outrageous price of water. This issue continues to grow and burden families.

How would you keep costs down or reduce costs in your municipality? I will bring the water problem to the forefront of issues. We must find a long-term solution for everyone.

In Cass County, voters are considering a county-wide quarter-percent sales tax to be used for law enforcement purposes. Do you support this sales tax? Why or why not? I wholeheartedly support question No. 1. The sheriff's office is grossly underfunded. They are understaffed, and are in desperate need of these funds.

Where is your favorite place to visit in Belton? My favorite place to visit in Belton is definitely Snack Shack. Because the fastest way to my heart is with powder cheese.