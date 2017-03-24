Cass County community calendar

March

Children’s events at

the Harrisonville library,

400 E. Mechanic St.

Wednesdays — Children’s storytime: classic stories and new titles for preschool-age children. 9:30 and 11 a.m.

Tuesdays — Storytime for children between 18 and 36 months. 11 a.m.

March 25

Bliss Bridal Event

11 a.m.-4 p.m. — The Beck Event Space, 210 S. Independence St., Harrisonville

More information at beckeventspace.com.

March 30

Mouse races

6 p.m. — Cass County Elks Lodge, 2400 N. State Route 291, Harrisonville

A fun evening of entertainment, food and mouse races. Races start at 6:30 p.m.

April 1

Cass County job fair and business expo

9 a.m.–noon — Belton High School, 801 W. North Ave., Belton

Free admission. For more information, contact Diane Huckshorn at 816-331-2420.

April 6

Church blood drive

3-7 p.m. — St. Mary Magdalene Episcopal Church, 16808 Holmes Road, Belton

Walk-ins are welcome. Visit redcrossblood.org for more information.

April 7

First Friday Coffee

7:30-9 a.m. — Warner Law Firm, 1708 N. Commercial St., Harrisonville

Free to attend. Monthly event by the Harrisonville Chamber of Commerce.

National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association meeting

11 a.m. — Holmes Hall at Foxwood Springs Living Center, 1500 W. Foxwood Drive, Raymore

Optional lunch is $12. Cass County Sheriff Jeff Weber will talk about “Safety for Seniors” during the meeting. Call Barbara Crouse at 816-318-9767 for reservations. Current and retired federal employees and the public are invited.

April 21

St. Sabina Catholic Church benefit auction

6 p.m. — St. Sabina, 700 Trevis Ave., Belton

Tickets are $30 or $50 for a couple. Assistance needed for procuring auction items. Donations valued at more than $75 will result in free advertising blocks in the auction catalog.

To donate, call David Pierce at 816-392-1110 or email piercehobbits@sbcglobal.net.

To volunteer for event, call Laura Pierce at 816-797-9371.

ONGOING

Make a Cake for Kids — Harrisonville School District is looking for volunteer cake baker/decorators for the 2016-17 school year.

Organizers are also looking for a volunteer program coordinator. Email Julie Hicks if interested: juliehicks31@hotmail.com.

DAILY

Harrisonville Alcoholics Anonymous

8 p.m. every day at 1064 Independence St. in Harrisonville.

Voice of Truth Alcoholics Anonymous

6 p.m. every day at 611 E. Walnut St. in Raymore.

WEEKLY

Cass County Rescue

Mission, Saturdays

11 a.m. and 5 p.m. — American Legion Building, 303 E. Pearl St. in Harrisonville

816-392-9494 or 816-812-3732.

Compulsive Eaters,

Anonymous HOW,

Tuesdays

6:30 p.m. — First Presbyterian Church, 1625 NW O’Brien Road in Independence

DivorceCare meetings,

Sundays

8:45–10:15 a.m. — South Haven Baptist Church, 16800 Bel-Ray Blvd., Belton

For more information, call 816-322-0409

GriefShare meetings,

Wednesdays

6:30–8 p.m. — South Haven Baptist Church, 16800 Bel-Ray Blvd., Belton

For more information, call 816-322-0409

Raymore-Peculiar

Sunrise Optimist Club

6:30 a.m. — Tuesdays at IHOP, 220 Peculiar Drive, Belton

Children’s Storytime,

Wednesdays

9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Once upon a time, classic stories and fresh new titles for the preschool set. Cass County Public Library, 400 E Mechanic St.

MONTHLY

Hurly Lee Spice American

Legion Post 42s: 6:30 p.m., first Mondays at 303 E Pearl St. in Harrisonville.

Raymore Historical Society meetings

7 p.m., second Tuesdays, lower level of the Cullen Funeral Home, 612 W. Foxwood Drive, Raymore.

The Democrat will accept any submission for appropriate events occurring in Cass County if they are emailed to kschwers@kcstar.com in our event format. Items sent at least two weeks in advance of the event will have a better chance of making the paper.