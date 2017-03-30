Letter to the editor

Support bond issue for Belton School District

March 30, 2017 

As a retired Belton School employee, executive director of Belton CARES, parent of three Belton graduates, and grandparent of three current Kentucky Trail students I want to express my wholehearted support for the no tax increase bond issue for the Belton School District.

I believe that the new high school needs to be finished as soon as possible. A completed high school will have the space necessary to meet the diverse needs of our students. It is critical that students are provided the labs, fine arts facilities, classrooms, gyms, pool, and other spaces needed to provide the best education possible. Belton students deserve a completed high school.

As all parents and grandparents do, I believe that test scores are the most important concern we have in regard to our students. I believe that the teachers, students, parents, and administrators are focused on making that improvement. I further believe that finishing the high school is in alignment with raising scores. It makes it easier when teachers and students have a facility that supports education at every level and discipline.

If you have questions or concerns about this bond issue please contact the Superintendent's office. Someone will be glad to answer your questions.

Please vote yes on April 4.

Sandy Clutter, executive director Belton CARES

