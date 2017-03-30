The annual food bill for the average American family currently runs from about $7,600 to $15,000 per year.

What if a law was passed that gave every U.S. family $15,000 a year SPECIFICALLY for food and nothing else?

What do you think would happen to the other $7,600 to $15,000 a year that is currently being spent for food, particularly by those living on $7,600 per year?

Ditto the effect of the proposed Law Enforcement Tax.

You cannot put a fence around one pot of money with a sign “Law Enforcement Only” when there is another pot next to it with a sign “General Revenue,” part of which currently funds the law enforcement function.

“Fenced Program” taxes are impractical to fictitious to say the least: They are a shell-game. Either the fenced portion is excessive and glut results or it is too low and with no guarantee that the office will be adequately funded in the future from general revenue sources and we will not be right back at the altar of “Additional Taxes.”

I believe that the Sheriff’s Office desperately needs additional funding and that our men and women in uniform deserve our support, but I also believe that the root-cause of the “dire” situation is the result of the failure of the County Commission to adequately fund the two offices while trying to be everything to everybody such as with the University of Missouri Extension Service and MARC.

And, why does this new proposed tax not have a “sunset” clause? Do any of you believe that once the initial crisis has been resolved by the proposed tax the Commission will ever place its “readjustment” on the ballot?

I believe that the side effect of the new tax will be to actually make additional funding available for questionable programs.

I suggest that the residents of the county reject this new tax proposal and that the county place a tax proposal with a maximum two year life on the next ballot or hold an emergency election, therefore providing emergency funding to the Sheriff’s and Prosecuting Attorney’s offices, while providing time for the Commission to devise alternate and, hopefully, more creative ways of solving the office funding issue.

Dallas Register, Harrisonville