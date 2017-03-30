The legacy left by young Cade Filer continues to grow

Again this spring, the Filer family of Harrisonville held a birthday party to raise money for Children’s Mercy Hospital and to celebrate the life of Cade, who died of brain cancer in 2003 shortly before his fourth birthday. This year’s ninth annual event, held March 18 at the Harrisonville Community Center, raised about $11,000.

More than half the funds raised came from McEowen Elementary School in Harrisonville. Fourth- and fifth-grade students at the school participate in a math-a-thon each year with the Birthday Party as the beneficiary.

Children and parents attended the nursery rhyme-themed party, which featured games such as Ring Bo Peep’s Sheep, Pin the Spider on the Spout, Humpty Dumpty Bean Bag Toss and Hey Diddle Diddle Hopscotch. The Cass Career Center FFA brought small animals for the Old MacDonald Petting Zoo, and the Harrisonville Rotary Club made its train available for “I’ve Been Workin’ on the Railroad” rides. Balloon animals came from Happy Twistin’ Designs.

During the event, guests had the chance to learn more about the programs and services offered by hospital, specifically the Child Life program. Child Life’s purpose is to help the children who are spending time at Children’s Mercy continue to be children. Child Life also educates the patients and families to help them feel more at ease with medical procedures.

Throughout its existence, the party has supported the Child Life program. For the 2013 and 2014 events, the Filer family pledged and raised $25,000 which led to the dedication of a room on the hematology/oncology floor in Cade’s honor.

Two years ago, the family made a new pledge which will ensure support of Child Life for as long as the need exists. The family created the Cade Filer Endowed Fund for Child Life in Hematology/Oncology. The fund will provide continuing support for the Child Life Department on the cancer floor.

Those still wishing to make a donation can do so online at http://give.childrensmercy.org/goto/BirthdayPartyforCMH.

The free event was made possible through donations from Sonic, the Ray-Pec High School Creative Chefs Class, Garden Gate Floral, Major Saver, Katie’s Cookies & Cupcakes, Fritz’s restaurant, and Community Bank of Harrisonville. Harrisonville High School Art students created a photo area for family pictures and school’s National Honor Society and Key Club members manned the game and craft stations. The HHS cheerleaders created a “thank you” banner which was signed by all the guests and delivered to Children’s Mercy for the nurses.