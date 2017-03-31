Sheriff’s crime report: DWI arrests reported in Harrisonville, Raymore, Peculiar and Belton

The Democrat publishes crime reports from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office as they are received. The goal is to notify residents of crimes or incidents of interest in their area.

Belton

03/14/17 16:33 420 SAGEBRUSH LN, BELTON

On March 14, a deputy located a stolen vehicle in the area of 420 Sagebrush Lane in Belton. A black 2012 Ford Fusion was recovered that was stolen from Peculiar earlier in the day. Suspect has not been identified.

03/15/17 15:13 165/GRAND, BELTON

On March 15, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a silver Toyota Rav4 in the area of 165th Street and Grand in Belton. The driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

03/17/17 08:14 164TH TER, BELTON

On March 17, a deputy responded to the 400 block of East 164th Terrace in Belton in reference to a disturbance in progress. While on scene a subject was placed into custody and then transported to the Cass County Jail for processing.

03/18/17 07:49 CROWN PARK, BELTON

On March 18, a deputy investigated a property damage in the 7000 block of Crown Park in Belton. A female told the deputy that her vehicle had a window broken out over night. No suspect has been identified.

Cleveland

03/18/17 17:14 253RD ST, CLEVELAND

On March 18, a deputy investigated a report of property damage in the 4000 block of East 253rd Street in Cleveland. No suspects have been identified at this time.

03/19/17 11:32 STATE ROUTE D, CLEVELAND

On March 19, a deputy responded to the 20000 block of South Holmes Road in Cleveland for stealing. A victim reported that tools were stolen from a detached garage on his property. Suspect information is not available at this time.

03/19/17 15:34 PROSPECT AVE, CLEVELAND

On March 19, a deputy responded to the 22000 block of South Prospect Avenue to conduct a residence check for a wanted subject with probation/parole warrants. Dale Miller was placed into custody after a long foot pursuit and assistance from K-9.

Creighton

03/18/17 18:36 2ND ST, CREIGHTON

On March 18 at approximately 1855 hours, a deputy responded to the 600 block of North 2nd Street in Creighton in reference to a burglary. The deputy made contact with the victim who said that his side door on his residence had been broken into. The victim said nothing had been taken from the residence, but some damage has been done to his floors in his kitchen and living room. No suspect has been identified at this time.

Drexel

03/14/17 06:20 W/E OF O HWY , DREXEL

On March 14, 2017 at approximately 0623 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the area of W Highway, east of O Highway in reference a roll over motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival, the deputy observed a grey vehicle off the roadway on its side. The driver was removed from the vehicle and transported by ambulance for further treatment.

03/14/17 20:02 SHARON CEMETERY, DREXEL

On March 14 at approximately 2004 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the front lobby of the Sheriff's Office in reference to a stealing. The deputy made contact with a man who stated someone stole a solar light fixture from a grave site. A suspect has been identified.

Freeman

03/15/17 20:30 25521 MURIEL LANE, FREEMAN

On March 15, a deputy investigated an attempted burglary in the 25000 block of South Muriel Lane in the rural Freeman/Cleveland area. No suspect has been identified at this time.

Garden City

03/13/17 00:00 CHANDLER ROAD, GARDEN CITY

On March 13, a deputy was dispatched to the 30000 block of South Chandler Road in rural Garden City in reference a report of an armed disturbance. An investigation at the scene resulted in the arrest of a male subject pending the issuance of a warrant.

03/16/17 11:48 307TH ST, GARDEN CITY

On March 16, a deputy conducted a stealing investigation that occurred in the 33000 block of East 307th Street in Garden City. A possible suspect has been identified in this investigation.

03/16/17 22:29 N/Z, GARDEN CITY

On March 16 at approximately 2230 hours, a deputy conducted a citizen contact at the commuter lot on N Hwy near Z Highway. One subject was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and released pending lab results.

Harrisonville

03/14/17 18:37 291 HIGHWAY/CANTRELL RD, HARRISONVILLE

On March 14, a deputy located a vehicle parked in the lane of traffic on the northbound 291 Highway bridge over I-49. The passenger of the vehicle was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. A suspect was identified and contacted in this incident.

03/19/17 02:40 18604 281ST ST, HARRISONVILLE

On March 19 at approximately 0240 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 18000 block of East 281st for a disturbance. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with a victim who stated he was assaulted. A suspect was identified.

03/19/17 21:07 SB 49/MM 154, HARRISONVILLE

On March 19 at approximately 2120 hours, a deputy was contacted by Cass County Dispatch over the telephone and asked if they were able to assist with translating for an injury rollover accident. The deputy assisted Missouri State Highway Patrol with translating from Spanish to English and vice versa. A subject was arrested for suspicion of Driving While Intoxicated. The deputy also assisted with translating Field Sobriety Tests and any other information needed.

Lake Winnebago

03/16/17 15:31 291/WINNEBAGO, LAKE WINNEBAGO

On March 16 at approximately 1540 hours, a deputy was dispatched to State Route 291 Highway and Lake Winnebago Drive to assist an officer with translating. The deputy assisted by translating from Spanish to English and vice versa. Two subjects were transported to the Cass County Sheriff's Office for an Immigration Detainer.

Peculiar

03/14/17 08:27 NB 49/PECULIAR WAY, PECULIAR

On March 14 at approximately 0828 hours, a deputy conducted a vehicle stop on a white Kia Forte for an equipment violation. The driver was taken into custody for possession of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

03/15/17 17:44 HUNTER RD, PECULIAR

On March 15 at approximately 1748 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 23000 block of Hunter Road in Peculiar in reference to a burglary. An investigation revealed a detached garage was broken into at this residence and an item was taken. No suspects have been identified.

03/19/17 02:06 PEC WAY/ OVER 49, PECULIAR

On March 19 at approximately 0207 hours, a deputy was dispatched assist Deputy Valentich with a traffic stop. A suspect was arrested for DWI.

03/19/17 05:44 SB 49/MM 164, PECULIAR

On March 19 at approximately 0548 hours, a deputy was dispatched to Interstate 49 southbound in reference to a traffic crash. A suspect was arrested for driving while revoked.

Pleasant Hill

03/13/17 15:57 175TH ST, PLEASANT HILL

On March 13 at approximately 1600 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 22000 block of East 175th Street in Pleasant Hill in reference to a report of property damage. A victim stated she discovered damage to her vinyl fence. A suspect has not been identified.

03/17/17 20:44 ORE RD, PLEASANT HILL

On March 17 at approximately 2045 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 21000 block of South Ore Road in Pleasant Hill for a disturbance in progress. The victim told the deputy that the suspect was dragging her by her hair across the yard and broke her phone so that she could not call for help. The suspect was identified and arrested.

Raymore

03/17/17 13:32 PRAIRIE LANE, RAYMORE

On March 17 at approximately 1332 hours, a deputy conducted a residence check at the residence in the 19000 block of South Prairie Lane in rural Raymore in regard to a report of possible stolen property at the residence. Upon conducting an investigation, the deputy found a 2004 Caterpillar 963C on the property. The vehicle was reported as stolen on Oct. 27, 2015 out of Overland Park, Kansas. The vehicle was removed from the property by Stever Heavy Vehicle Recovery. A suspect has been identified in this report.

03/17/17 14:13 MAGNOLIA ST, RAYMORE

On March 17 at approximately 1517 hours, a deputy conducted an investigation at the residence in the 700 block of Magnolia Street in rural Raymore in regard to a report of stealing. The victim stated that he had several items stolen from his shed on the property. A suspect has been identified in this report and the items have already been recovered.

03/17/17 23:41 58/KENTUCKY , RAYMORE

On March 17 at approximately 2341 hours, while working a sobriety check point with the Raymore Police Department, a deputy conducted a consent search of a vehicle. The result of the search was the discovery of a suspected drug. The suspected drug will be sent to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime Lab for identification. Charges will be filed at a later date.

03/18/17 00:55 58/EMERALD VIEW, RAYMORE

On March 18 at approximately 0055 hours, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on 58 Hwy and Emerald View Rd. in Raymore. The driver was arrested for DWI-alcohol, careless and imprudent driving and fail to register a motor vehicle.

Strasburg

03/17/17 20:41 CC HWY/197TH, STRASBURG

On March 17 at approximately 2101 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the Price Chopper in Pleasant Hill for an assault that occurred in the county. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with a man who stated he was assaulted in Strasburg. A suspect was identified and issued summons.

03/18/17 14:01 16406 HADSELL RD, STRASBURG

On March 18 at approximately 1403 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 16000 block of South Hadsell Road in Strasburg in reference to a report of stealing. A victim stated he had firearms taken from his residence. A suspect has not been identified.

West Line

03/16/17 21:23 MAIN ST, WEST LINE

On March 16, a deputy conducted an investigation of a stolen pistol from a vehicle at 105 N. Main in West Line. Information was taken for the report and the serial was entered into the computer system.