MOPACA Alpaca Show scheduled this weekend

More than 400 alpacas will come to Kansas City for the 14th annual MOPACA Alpaca Show Saturday and Sunday.

The show will be held at the American Royal Hale Arena located at 1701 American Royal Court in Kansas City. Alpacas will be highlighted in halter competitions, a fleece show and fiber arts. Vendors will have unique alpaca products for sale.

Admission is free to the public. Public hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to noon Sunday.

Alpaca breeders from across the country, including some from Cass County, will attend the show. They will be set up to provide information, and will introduce visitors to their animals. Many will offer alpaca products made from the fiber of their animals.

Short workshops will be held for visitors to introduce them to alpacas. “Alpacas 101” classes will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and again at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Anyone wishing to attend should meet at the Visitor Welcome Table at the north entrance to the arena.

Fiber demonstrations will show visitors how alpaca is taken from raw form to be made into luxurious yarns and garments. Hand spinners will demonstrate working with alpaca fiber, and finished products will demonstrate the beauty of alpaca fiber.

Vendors will be on hand with products made from alpaca. Products range from yarn to socks, hats, shawls and sweaters. Hand spinners and artists will find a large selection of alpaca fleece and yarn.

The MOPACA Invitational Alpaca Show offers an educational and entertaining experience for people of all ages.

Raymore officials tour Centerview as it nears completion

The Raymore City Council, Parks & Recreation Board and city staff recently attended a hardhat tour of Centerview to see construction progress at the new community event space on Municipal Circle. The tour included updates from DRAW architecture and Strub Construction. The building is expected to be open early this summer and can be rented by residents for a variety of events and community gatherings. Centerview will also be the new administrative headquarters for the Parks & Recreation Department.

For more information about Centerview, visit www.raymore.com/bondprojects.

Regular council meeting canceled

The Belton City Council meeting scheduled April 4 has been canceled, according to Belton City Hall. April 4 is election day.