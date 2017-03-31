Cass County community calendar

March

Children’s events at the Harrisonville library, 400 E. Mechanic St.

Wednesdays — Children’s storytime: classic stories and new titles for preschool-age children. 9:30 and 11 a.m.

Tuesdays — Storytime for children between 18 and 36 months. 11 a.m.

March 30

Mouse races

6 p.m. — Cass County Elks Lodge, 2400 N. State Route 291, Harrisonville

A fun evening of entertainment, food and mouse races. A $6 entry fee includes food. Children under 10 are free with a paid adult entry. Elks will provide a cash bar. Races start at 6:30 p.m.

April 1

Relay for Life Pancake Breakfast

8-10 a.m. — Cass Regional Medical Center Conference Rooms, 2800 Rock Haven Rd., Harrisonville

Pancake breakfast is $7 per person. Children under 3 are free. A picture with the Easter bunny will be provided. All proceeds benefit Relay for Life Cancer Society. For more, call Casey at 816-217-4383.

Cass County job fair and business expo

9 a.m.–noon — Belton High School, 801 W. North Ave., Belton

Free admission. For more information, contact Diane Huckshorn at 816-331-2420.

April 6

Ribbon cutting at Markey Meadow Townhomes

Noon — Markey Meadow Townhomes, 414 Markey Terrace, Belton

Hosted by the Belton Chamber of Commerce and City of Belton.

Church blood drive

3-7 p.m. — St. Mary Magdalene Episcopal Church, 16808 Holmes Road, Belton

Walk-ins are welcome. Visit redcrossblood.org for more information.

April 7

First Friday Coffee

7:30-9 a.m. — Warner Law Firm, 1708 N. Commercial St., Harrisonville

Free to attend. Monthly event by the Harrisonville Chamber of Commerce.

National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association meeting

11 a.m. — Holmes Hall at Foxwood Springs Living Center, 1500 W. Foxwood Drive, Raymore

Optional lunch is $12. Cass County Sheriff Jeff Weber will talk about “Safety for Seniors” during the meeting. Call Barbara Crouse at 816-318-9767 for reservations. Current and retired federal employees and the public are invited.

April 8

Spring Craft Show

10 a.m.-4 p.m. — Harrisonville Community Center Jefferson Courtyard, 2400 Jefferson Pkwy., Harrisonville

Shop from a variety of unique crafts and products in a fun and lively atmosphere. For more information, call Tandy Croy at 816-38-8980, extension 5991.

Easter Egg Hunt and Bake Sale

1:30 p.m. — Stafford Insurance, 801 S. Commercial St., Harrisonville

Event will feature pictures will Easter bunny and games.

April 21

St. Sabina Catholic Church benefit auction

6 p.m. — St. Sabina, 700 Trevis Ave., Belton

Tickets are $30 or $50 for a couple. Assistance needed for procuring auction items. Donations valued at more than $75 will result in free advertising blocks in the auction catalog.

To donate, call David Pierce at 816-392-1110 or email piercehobbits@sbcglobal.net.

To volunteer for event, call Laura Pierce at 816-797-9371.

June 15

Bats, Balls and Brews Celebrity Softball Game

6 p.m. — Belton High School, 801 W. North Ave., Belton

Kansas City Royals and Chiefs alumni will play against area coaches and city officials. Tickets are $10. Event features Brewbakers after party, celebrity jersey raffle and an autograph session after the game. For sponsorship opportunities, call the Chamber office at 816-331-2420.

ONGOING

Make a Cake for Kids — Harrisonville School District is looking for volunteer cake baker/decorators for the 2016-17 school year.

Organizers are also looking for a volunteer program coordinator. Email Julie Hicks if interested: juliehicks31@ hotmail.com.

DAILY

Harrisonville Alcoholics Anonymous

8 p.m. every day at 1064 Independence St. in Harrisonville.

Voice of Truth Alcoholics Anonymous

6 p.m. every day at 611 E. Walnut St. in Raymore.

WEEKLY

Cass County Rescue

Mission, Saturdays

11 a.m. and 5 p.m. — American Legion Building, 303 E. Pearl St. in Harrisonville

816-392-9494 or 816-812-3732.

Compulsive Eaters,

Anonymous HOW,

Tuesdays

6:30 p.m. — First Presbyterian Church, 1625 NW O’Brien Road in Independence

DivorceCare meetings,

Sundays

8:45–10:15 a.m. — South Haven Baptist Church, 16800 Bel-Ray Blvd., Belton

For more information, call 816-322-0409

GriefShare meetings,

Wednesdays

6:30–8 p.m. — South Haven Baptist Church, 16800 Bel-Ray Blvd., Belton

For more information, call 816-322-0409

Raymore-Peculiar

Sunrise Optimist Club

6:30 a.m. — Tuesdays at IHOP, 220 Peculiar Drive, Belton

Children’s Storytime,

Wednesdays

9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Once upon a time, classic stories and fresh new titles for the preschool set. Cass County Public Library, 400 E Mechanic St.

