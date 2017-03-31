Cass County community calendar

March
Children’s events at the Harrisonville library, 400 E. Mechanic St.
Wednesdays — Children’s storytime: classic stories and new titles for preschool-age children. 9:30 and 11 a.m.
Tuesdays — Storytime for children between 18 and 36 months. 11 a.m.
March 30
Mouse races
6 p.m. — Cass County Elks Lodge, 2400 N. State Route 291, Harrisonville
A fun evening of entertainment, food and mouse races. A $6 entry fee includes food. Children under 10 are free with a paid adult entry. Elks will provide a cash bar. Races start at 6:30 p.m.
April 1
Relay for Life Pancake Breakfast
8-10 a.m. — Cass Regional Medical Center Conference Rooms, 2800 Rock Haven Rd., Harrisonville
Pancake breakfast is $7 per person. Children under 3 are free. A picture with the Easter bunny will be provided. All proceeds benefit Relay for Life Cancer Society. For more, call Casey at 816-217-4383.
Cass County job fair and business expo
9 a.m.–noon — Belton High School, 801 W. North Ave., Belton
Free admission. For more information, contact Diane Huckshorn at 816-331-2420.
April 6
Ribbon cutting at Markey Meadow Townhomes
Noon — Markey Meadow Townhomes, 414 Markey Terrace, Belton
Hosted by the Belton Chamber of Commerce and City of Belton.
Church blood drive
3-7 p.m. — St. Mary Magdalene Episcopal Church, 16808 Holmes Road, Belton
Walk-ins are welcome. Visit redcrossblood.org for more information.
April 7
First Friday Coffee
7:30-9 a.m. — Warner Law Firm, 1708 N. Commercial St., Harrisonville
Free to attend. Monthly event by the Harrisonville Chamber of Commerce.
National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association meeting
11 a.m. — Holmes Hall at Foxwood Springs Living Center, 1500 W. Foxwood Drive, Raymore
Optional lunch is $12. Cass County Sheriff Jeff Weber will talk about “Safety for Seniors” during the meeting. Call Barbara Crouse at 816-318-9767 for reservations. Current and retired federal employees and the public are invited.
April 8
Spring Craft Show
10 a.m.-4 p.m. — Harrisonville Community Center Jefferson Courtyard, 2400 Jefferson Pkwy., Harrisonville
Shop from a variety of unique crafts and products in a fun and lively atmosphere. For more information, call Tandy Croy at 816-38-8980, extension 5991.
Easter Egg Hunt and Bake Sale
1:30 p.m. — Stafford Insurance, 801 S. Commercial St., Harrisonville
Event will feature pictures will Easter bunny and games.
April 21
St. Sabina Catholic Church benefit auction
6 p.m. — St. Sabina, 700 Trevis Ave., Belton
Tickets are $30 or $50 for a couple. Assistance needed for procuring auction items. Donations valued at more than $75 will result in free advertising blocks in the auction catalog.
To donate, call David Pierce at 816-392-1110 or email piercehobbits@sbcglobal.net.
To volunteer for event, call Laura Pierce at 816-797-9371.
June 15
Bats, Balls and Brews Celebrity Softball Game
6 p.m. — Belton High School, 801 W. North Ave., Belton
Kansas City Royals and Chiefs alumni will play against area coaches and city officials. Tickets are $10. Event features Brewbakers after party, celebrity jersey raffle and an autograph session after the game. For sponsorship opportunities, call the Chamber office at 816-331-2420.
ONGOING
Make a Cake for Kids — Harrisonville School District is looking for volunteer cake baker/decorators for the 2016-17 school year.
Organizers are also looking for a volunteer program coordinator. Email Julie Hicks if interested: juliehicks31@ hotmail.com.
DAILY
Harrisonville Alcoholics Anonymous
8 p.m. every day at 1064 Independence St. in Harrisonville.
Voice of Truth Alcoholics Anonymous
6 p.m. every day at 611 E. Walnut St. in Raymore.
WEEKLY
Cass County Rescue
Mission, Saturdays
11 a.m. and 5 p.m. — American Legion Building, 303 E. Pearl St. in Harrisonville
816-392-9494 or 816-812-3732.
Compulsive Eaters,
Anonymous HOW,
Tuesdays
6:30 p.m. — First Presbyterian Church, 1625 NW O’Brien Road in Independence
DivorceCare meetings,
Sundays
8:45–10:15 a.m. — South Haven Baptist Church, 16800 Bel-Ray Blvd., Belton
For more information, call 816-322-0409
GriefShare meetings,
Wednesdays
6:30–8 p.m. — South Haven Baptist Church, 16800 Bel-Ray Blvd., Belton
For more information, call 816-322-0409
Raymore-Peculiar
Sunrise Optimist Club
6:30 a.m. — Tuesdays at IHOP, 220 Peculiar Drive, Belton
Children’s Storytime,
Wednesdays
9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Once upon a time, classic stories and fresh new titles for the preschool set. Cass County Public Library, 400 E Mechanic St.
The Democrat will accept any submission for appropriate events occurring in Cass County if they are emailed to kschwers@kcstar.com in our event format. Items sent at least two weeks in advance of the event will have a better chance of making the paper.