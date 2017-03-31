Belton’s Lewis a finalist for DiRenna Award

Courtnie Lewis of Belton has been announced as one of five girls finalists for the DiRenna Award.

Lewis, a 5-foot-11 senior forward, is a two-time finalist for the award that goes to the top high school girl and boy basketball players in the Kansas City area. She averaged more than 22 points, 10 rebounds and three assists a game this season while leading Belton to a 15-12 record and the Suburban Blue Conference championship.

A two-time conference player of the year and member of the Class 5 All-State team, Lewis finished her Belton career with 1,960 points. She will play next season for Eastern Michigan University.

Joining Lewis as girls finalists are Hunter Bentley of Bishop Miege, Abby Hipp of St. Pius X, Terrion Moore of Leavenworth, Kan., and Sydney Wilson of Olathe East. The five finalists for the boys award are Mitchell Ballock of Eudora, Kan., Elijah Childs of Lee’s Summit West, Tyler Geiman of Blue Valley, Jacob Gilyard of Barstow, and Darien Jackson of Blue Valley (Kan.) Northwest.

Lewis has also been selected to the Missouri team in the Greater Kansas Basketball Coaches Association’s Missouri vs. Kansas All-Star Game. Also on the Missouri team are Alex Berger of Park Hill, Bri Burns of William Chrisman, Whitney Clampitt of Chillicothe, Tiffany Davenport of Blue Springs South, Paige Elston of Lee’s Summit, Ashley Dotson of St. Joseph Lafayette, Josie Fortney of East Buchanan, Breon Gunnels of Southeast, Jaelyn Haggard of St. Joseph Central, Abby Hipp of St. Pius X, Aaliyah Johnson of Lee’s Summit North, Trace Mosby of Smithville, Claire Rose of Grain Valley and Morgan Smith of Park Hill.

The Missouri boys team consists of Childs, Clayton Adams of Liberty, Matt Austin of St. Joseph Central, Jaiden Bristol of St. Joseph Central, Isaiah Burton of Raytown, Deng Ding of North Kansas City, Steven Dulley of Lincoln Prep, Jacob Gilyard of Barstow, Cody Glenn of Lawson, Franck Kamgain of Center, Tyree King of Blue Springs, Curtis Lewis II of Pembroke Hill, Arinze Mgbemena of O’Hara, Dru Smith of Park Hill, and Saxton Thuston of St. Joseph Benton.

Adam Jones of Blue Springs will coach the boys team. Randy Draper of Grain Valley will coach the girls team with Lee’s Summit North coach Tricia Lillygren serving as one of his assistants.

The DiRenna winners will be announced during the Greater Kansas City Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Awards Show April 6 at the Ritz Charles in Overland Park. The ceremony will also honor the finalists and the members of the Missouri and Kansas teams selected to play in the All-Star Game.

The All-Star Game will take place April 7 at Shawnee Mission South High School. The girls game will tip off at 6 p.m. followed by the boys game at 7. A slam dunk contest will take place during halftime of the boys game.

Tickets will be sold at the door only on the day of the event. Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for adults. The admission price includes both games.

Now in its 63rd year, the DiRenna Award is given annually to the most outstanding male and female high school basketball player in the greater Kansas City metropolitan area. The award is named for Dr. James A. DiRenna, a well-known surgeon, teacher and hospital developer. The girls award started in 1997.

Blake Spellman of Lee’s Summit was co-winner of last year’s boys award with Jeriah Horne of Barstow. Morgan Fleming of Liberty won the girls award.