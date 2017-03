Police on Sunday identified the man who was killed Saturday night in a one-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 435 between Eastwood Trafficway and Stadium Drive.

William J. Reed, 50, of Pleasant Hill, apparently lost control of his vehicle about 7:40 p.m., when the car left the roadway and went down the an embankment, police said.

Reed was not wearing a seat belt. He was pronounced dead at the scene.