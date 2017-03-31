Two Cass County women splitting $50,000 lottery prize

By Kaitlyn Schwers

Tammy Larcom and Bethany Barta recently won $50,000 from the Missouri Lottery after buying a winning scratch-off ticket in Garden City.

A 39-year-old woman from Garden City recently won $50,000 after buying a scratch-off ticket from the Missouri Lottery.

Tammy Larcom, who claimed one of eight $50,000 prizes on a $3 “Bonus Word Crossword” game, bought her winning ticket at a Casey’s General Store on North Highway F in Garden City.

“I was actually at my other friend’s house when I scratched it,” Larcom told the Missouri Lottery. “I was scratching and couldn’t believe it. I told my friend, ‘You better check this, because, if I’m right, then it says that I just won $5,000.’”

After a slight miscalculation, Larcom said she found out she actually won $50,000 after checking the ticket back at Casey’s.

“I could barely get my son out of the store because he was crying so much,” she said.

Larcom told the Missouri Lottery that she would be splitting the winnings with her longtime friend (and another lottery player), Bethany Barta, a 33-year-old from Harrisonville.

Both Larcom and Barta said they are looking forward to paying bills with their share of the $50,000 prize.

According to a news release, Cass County lottery players won more than $8.9 million in Missouri Lottery prizes last fiscal year. An additional $3.6 million went to education programs in the county, and more than $1 million was paid in retailer incentives.

