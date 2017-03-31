Ray-Pec bats cool off in loss to Lee’s Summit West

Raymore-Peculiar cranked out 13 runs in its first inning of the season. It would seem reasonable to have the Panthers cool off a little bit after a start like that.

So it didn’t surprise Ray-Pec baseball coach Paul Carvan to see the Panthers struggle at the plate in a 3-2 loss Tuesday at Lee’s Summit West. What would surprise Carvan would be if the Panthers don’t snap out of it and start hitting again.

“We were swinging it pretty good (early), but it went downhill after that,” Carvan said. “Some guys that typically swing it pretty well for us are struggling right now. They’re pressing a little bit but it’s early and they know they can hit.”

Carvan knows senior shortstop Andrew Houston can hit, and he’s moved Houston around several different spots in the batting order. Same for first baseman Jarrod Brooks, who is manning the No. 4 spot. Those two, along with Cooper Branson and brothers Derek and Jake Beauchamp, helped propel an offense that scored 23 runs over the first five games in their season-opening tournament at Liberty.

Against Lee’s Summit West, the third-place finisher in last season’s Class 5 state tournament, the Panthers scratched out only four hits.

“We outhit all the teams but Liberty,” Carvan said. “We didn’t throw it real well. Our starting pitching let us down a little bit.”

Which partly explains why Ray-Pec, which struggled through a 6-23 season last year, got off to a 1-4 start. But Carvan sees the pitching turning around, too, especially after starter Brandon Carvan turned in a solid outing against Lee’s Summit West. Carvan, a junior and the coach’s son, held the Titans to five hits and two earned runs over five innings. Derek Beauchamp gave up a run and one hit over the final 1 2/3 innings.

“Today we threw it well, both kids,” Carvan said. “Brandon threw a great game and then Derek came in and threw well. We just didn’t get hits when we needed them and they did.”

Lee’s Summit West took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Ben McClain walked and came home on back-to-back singles by Jake Grauberger and starting pitcher Cole Taylor.

Ray-Pec scored both of its runs on one throwing error in the second for a 2-1 lead. With two out, David Thompson reached on a fielder’s choice, Ashton Paith singled up the middle. After both advanced on a wild pitch, Trent Mitchell hit a ball to the shortstop for what appeared to be the inning-ending out. But the throw sailed wide of first base, and Thompson and Mitchell scored as the Titans chased down the ball.

West tied the score in the bottom of the second when Griffin Henry singled and came home on a bases-loaded wild pitch. Ray-Pec had an opportunity to break the tie in the sixth when Grant Simpson reached on an error to lead off the inning and Thompson bunted him over to second, but it ended when Paith hit the ball back to the pitcher, who threw to third after Simpson broke from second base.

“He was anxious, jumped the gun and thought it was going to get through,” Carvan said. “We just couldn’t string a bunch of them together to score a couple of runs. I was hoping with the top of my order coming up in the seventh we could scratch one across in the seventh.”

The Panthers went down in order in the top of the seventh, and West loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh and ended the game with Taylor’s sacrifice fly to right.

“They’re going to come around,” Carvan said. “It’s early. They’re (West) a good team and we were right there with them.”