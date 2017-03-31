Panthers swamped in second half by Titans

It wasn’t so much the number of goals given up that irked Raymore-Peculiar girls soccer coach Mike Williams. It was where many of those goals came from.

Ray-Pec took a beating Tuesday night at Lee’s Summit West, giving up nine goals in the second half for an 11-1 loss in the Suburban Gold Conference opener for both teams. Even after that kind of shellacking, Williams couldn’t find much fault in the defense. The problem, he said, was the number of opportunities converted by West’s midfielders.

“The defense worked their butts off,” Williams said. “Our mids were struggling to follow their mids through. Their mids are very skilled; they’re working off each other. They kicked like five shots from 30 (yards) out and they were smoking them into the back of the net.”

West’s first goal wasn’t a long blast, but did come off a pass from midfield by Carsyn Overin that set up midfielder Taylor Reid inside the box with just over six minutes left in the first half.

Ray-Pec saw few opportunities in the first half, but forward Morgan Houston took advantage of hers and knocked in a shot off a through ball from Kennedy Orlick for an equalizer with two minutes left in the half.

“She’s a very strong player up top,” Williams said. “She reads the game well. She’s a very complete player and I expect her to lead our offense this year.”

West took the lead back less than a minute later when a long shot by Jillian Leetch found the far post. The Titans scored again less than two minutes into the second half when Kara Privitera hopped on a ball misplayed by the Panthers’ defenders in the 18-yard box.

And the floodgates opened.

West midfielder Grace Heenan had a hat trick in the second half, Kassidy Newsome scored twice and Reid added another goal. The game came to an end when Layne Thompson’s shot put the Titans up 10 with 2 minutes left.

“When that third one dropped in on the miscommunication in the back, I think our confidence was blown,” Williams said. “We weren’t doing anything right. They looked at it as it’s a hole we can’t dig ourselves out of anymore.”

Williams expects Ray-Pec, 0-2 to dig out of this early season hole. The Panthers have five seniors and eight starters back from last year’s 8-11 team. They just need to get stronger at midfield, and as he sees it they to work on keeping their spirit up when things are down.

“We’re going to learn confidence and keeping our composure, and we’re going to do that through a lot of team building stuff,” Williams said. “Whether we’re winning or losing, that’s what’s going to keep us in games and I think we kind of lost that tonight.”