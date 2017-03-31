Voters weigh in on bond issue for third phase of Belton High

On Election Day, Belton School District residents may give the district the go-ahead to fulfill a nearly-20-year-old promise.

Voters will weigh in on a $20 million bond issue, which, if passed, will usher in the third phrase of the Belton High School, which was conceptualized in the 1998 Belton School District Strategic Plan. The first two phases were finished in 2003 and 2012.

Since the requested funds are part of a proposed no-tax-increase bond issue, the district’s levy will continue to be $5.43 per $100 assessed valuation of real and personal property. Bonds, which allow a school district to take on more debt and pay for projects related to facilities and construction, cannot be used for operating costs.

Even if it doesn’t pass, it is not expected to impact the tax levy. District officials said the tax levy is “not expected to decrease in the near future.”

These costs, specifically, would target making space for ninth-graders at the high school. Right now, these students share a space with seventh- and eighth-graders.

“It’s pretty tight as far the student population goes,” Superintendent Andrew Underwood said. “We’re continuing to manage that. It’s not ideal but we are continuing to make it work.”

He said fulfilling the promise not only gives space in the building for seventh- and eighth-graders, which is more suitable for two grade levels, but also allows all freshmen students to have access to the high school resources.

“At the (middle school location) they get left out, so it is not the ideal,” he said. “We need to get them on campus for their activities and their general involvement with the high school community.”

If approved, funds would would go toward 90,000 square feet of construction. This includes, the 25 classrooms at Belton High School to make room for the ninth-graders, offices for ninth-grade-specific staff, an additional gym, an aquatic center, lights for the baseball and softball fields, new locker rooms, a performing arts center and additional parking.

The district’s enrollment total for the last school year was 4,922 students.

District officials have spent the months and weeks leading up to the election doing voter outreach.

They have met with various local political and community groups, and said they’ve had mostly positive feedback.

“We have really got to encourage people to get out and vote...that’s always a concern,” Underwood said.

“We need people to show up to vote and be supportive of this for our community.”