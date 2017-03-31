Belton school board candidates split on $20 million bond issue

Seven people will appear on the ballot for three open school board seats in Belton.

Of the seven candidates, two are currently serving on the board in the Belton 124 School District. Two longtime board members, Harry “Hal” Berger and Carol Shutt are running for re-election.

New candidates include Theresa Cervantes, David Daniels, Norman Larkey Sr., David Rinaldi and Heather Marie Shelton.

All candidates were asked to complete questionnaires for The Cass County Democrat-Missourian.

Candidate profiles are listed in alphabetical order by last name:

Harry “Hal” Berger

Why are you running? I’m running with no agenda except to help ensure that the children of Belton receive the best education possible. I would like to encourage each student to become a lifelong learner and a contributing member of society.

What do you think is the most important issue facing the Belton 124 School District today? I feel that funding is our most important issue at present. In my years on the school board, we have worked diligently to maintain a balanced budget. The staff, administration and school board have all been working together to cut costs where we can without impacting our quality of education. Our reserve funds over the years have been some of the best in the metro area. We never know what the state funding will provide, but we are prepared to keep our budget balanced.

In your view, what is the primary responsibility of a school board member? The school board represents the local community and their beliefs and values. They are elected by their community to make decisions on every aspect of their school system. The board oversees and approves or disapproves of all school decisions whether it be policy, budget, curriculum, construction or hiring of staff and administration. The board is the intermediary between the community and the school district.

Voters in the Belton 124 School District are considering a $20 million, no tax increase, bond issue. Do you support this bond issue? Why or why not? Yes I do support this no tax increase bond issue. The district has worked very hard to keep ourselves in good financial shape so we can do this bond issue as a no tax increase bond. This completes a promise we made to the voters in 1998. It will put the freshman in the high school which will decrease the overcrowding at Belton Middle School/ Freshman Center.

Theresa Cervantes

Why are you running? I wear many hats but my primary passion is children and education; running for the board felt like a natural fit. Being a parent of four school-aged students ranging from kindergarten to a junior in high school, the perspective I have to offer is much different than what is currently on the board. The district is suffering hard times and I would like to not only be a part of the solution but to also set an example to the youth.

What do you think is the most important issue facing the Belton 124 School District today? We have quite a few areas that need improvement but I think the across the board issue of concern currently is the failing APR scores. We have a very unique opportunity to use the platforms and persevere. The fortunate side to these kinds of issues is they can be repaired and the community is rallying to do so. We want good schools that offer an unparalleled education to all of our students.

In your view, what is the primary responsibility of a school board member? Essentially I feel a quality member is equipped with drive and a moral responsibility to education and children. That entails research, seeking knowledge, understand policy, asking tough questions, maintaining respectful relationships, etc. Lastly and most valued is a member should exemplify what it means to be a guardian of education.

Voters in the Belton 124 School District are considering a $20 million, no tax increase, bond issue. Do you support this bond issue? Why or why not? After many meetings and presentations on the bond issue I have come to the conclusion that I can not support it at this time. The concerns are based off the inconsistent information on actual cost of all the projects, the funds that will be used to maintain the aquatics facility, and the misrepresentation of the bond to the public. We still have not received answers to many questions that have been asked. The amount of critical thinking that has not taken place prior to asking voters to approve a $20 million dollar bond is alarming to say the least.

David Daniels

Why are you running? It has always been something I have wanted to do. I believe in the kids and school district and want to help continue the success the school district has had educating our kids.

What do you think is the most important issue facing the Belton 124 School District today? The state APR for the Belton School District must improve. The current administrators are aware of this and feel they have it corrected. We need to be consistent in keeping the APR at a high level.

In your view, what is the primary responsibility of a school board member? To support, guide and advise the superintendent who needs to be our one voice in the district

Voters in the Belton 124 School District are considering a $20 million, no tax increase, bond issue. Do you support this bond issue? Why or why not? I do support the bond issue. It is important that the school district has enough classrooms to support our kids. It is important that the ninth graders are moved over to the high school. Also, if we have top-notch facilities, top-notch teachers and administrators then we will attract more families.

Norman Larkey Sr.

Why are you running? To make the school district a better place to educate our children and a better place to work for the district employees. For some time now the perception is that the Belton School District is lagging behind other districts in the area in all aspects and I believe this is evident with the current APR test scores, which are the lowest in Cass County. I want to return the Belton School District to great place to educate and be educated. This can only be done with the willingness of the parents, teachers, children and administration working as one to accomplish this goal.

What do you think is the most important issue facing the Belton 124 School District today? APR test scores and budget cuts from the State of Missouri.

In your view, what is the primary responsibility of a school board member? To listen and work with the students, parents, teachers and district administration. Translate those ideas and requests into policies to provide all of the district employees the tools needed to do their jobs; then evaluate the effectiveness of the policies and make any adjustments that may be needed.

Voters in the Belton 124 School District are considering a $20 million, no tax increase, bond issue. Do you support this bond issue? Why or why not? Yes I support the bond issue. I strongly support the need to have the freshmen students in the same building as the rest of the high school students. I am not 100 percent behind the need for the aquatic center but understand that this is a package deal and to get the classrooms you get the aquatic center.

David Rinaldi

Why are you running? I have three daughters who attend Belton schools and I want the best possible education for them. My wife and I have volunteered at the schools over the years and I’m ready to invest my time and effort to create the changes I believe are needed to improve Belton’s educational system.

What do you think is the most important issue facing the Belton 124 School District today? I believe that the greatest challenge and opportunity the district has is to repair the educational foundations of the students that have been passed along through our education system without a solid understanding of the subjects they have been taught. With a solid educational foundation, these students will raise the district’s APR scores, raise the percent of students attending college and will return the district to a place people want to send their children. When students are successful the district will be successful.

In your view, what is the primary responsibility of a school board member? The primary responsibility of a school board member is to ensure students are receiving the best possible education in a safe environment for the tax dollars spent while being open and accessible to the public.

Voters in the Belton 124 School District are considering a $20 million, no tax increase, bond issue. Do you support this bond issue? Why or why not? I do not support the proposed bond issue. I believe the bond issue has been misrepresented to the public and is willfully misleading. It is asking the public to approve a $20 million bond to build classrooms, counseling offices and spaces, a gymnasium, lobby and locker rooms, an aquatic center, a performing arts center and facility and improvement projects throughout the district. At many community meetings the district has stated that the total cost for these items adds up to $30 to $40 million. The district is asking for authorization to go into debt $20 million through bonds while leaving out the part about going into debt an extra $10 to $20 million to actual complete these projects through leasing and loans. While I believe we need many of the items in the bond I do not support misleading the public to these fund projects.

Heather Marie Shelton

Why are you running? After seven years in this district, I am at an impasse with my daughters’ education. If we cannot improve, I will have to do something else. I am running so that I can be in a position of effecting real change, and hopefully improving the education that these children are receiving now. It is going to take a lot of work but what could possibly be more important than this job of educating our youth?

What do you think is the most important issue facing the Belton 124 School District today? Our academic levels. I love these kids. They matter. The education they receive here is supposed to prepare them for whatever they choose to do after graduation. It is our responsibility to make that happen. We need to invest in them, and create some sort of program that is conducive to our student body’s needs. We have a tendency of taking on transitions and new programs before we have invested in them properly so they can be successful. We need to find something that works for our kids, invest in it so that it is successful, and then see it through.

In your view, what is the primary responsibility of a school board member? The primary responsibility of a school board member is to work together with the board as a whole to exercise general supervision over the schools of the district, and to ensure that the schools are maintained as provided by the state statutes, the rules and procedures of the Missouri State Board of Education and/or the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, and the policies, rules and procedures of the school district. In addition, the board is accountable to the electorate, and shall be responsive to the educational needs and the imposed financial constraints of the district.

Voters in the Belton 124 School District are considering a $20 million, no tax increase, bond issue. Do you support this bond issue? Why or why not? The $20 million no tax increase bond issue is misleading in that the items on the bond add up to $35 million. When asked how they planned to address the difference, Dr. Underwood explained that we would lease the additional $15 million needed to actually complete the proposed projects. I also have concerns over the aquatics center. There is an estimated $160,000 annual maintenance associated with having the pool, and that money will come out of our operational fund, displacing that same amount of currently funded items ($160,000 in currently funded items will have to be cut).

Carol Shutt

Why are you running? There are several projects that were started by the current board, and we would like to see them completed. I also think stability of the incumbent board members is necessary.

What do you think is the most important issue facing the Belton 124 School District today? Funding will be the foremost challenge. For several years, funds appropriated for education have dwindled. The money Missouri has invested in K to 12 ranks us 40th in the nation whether per pupil cost or personal income based. The elected officials say state education is a priority, but cutting educational funding puts Missouri children unprepared to compete with other states and countries.

In your view, what is the primary responsibility of a school board member? First and foremost school boards look out for students, keeping them safe and engaged. We are held accountable for the students performance. The board is also to be accessible to the community and we should make sure the students are getting the best education for the tax dollars spent.

Voters in the Belton 124 School District are considering a $20 million, no tax increase, bond issue. Do you support this bond issue? Why or why not? We made promises to the community and need to honor those. The no tax increase bond will give us approval to move forward on the gymnasium, additional classrooms and parking, lockers for the wrestlers, lights on the field, moving the ninth graders to the high school, theater arts and aquatic centers.