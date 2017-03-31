Meet the candidates for Harrisonville School Board

Previous and current elected offices: I was appointed to the Harrisonville Cass R-IX School Board Directorship in January 2017, I was elected president of the Cass County Chamber of Commerce in January 2016 and re-elected to a second term as president in January 2017. I am the President-Elect for the Harrisonville Rotary Club 2017.

Voters in Harrisonville will soon be considering five candidates for school board this year.

Of the six people on the ballot, two currently serve on the school board. According to the Harrisonville School District website, Chris Bell and Bing Schimmelpfenning were appointed to the board in December and January, respectively.

Tiffany Klassen, Tad Snell and Nancy Shelton also filed to run for an open seat this April.

Voters on Tuesday will be asked to choose three candidates for three-year terms.

All candidates were asked to complete questionnaires for The Cass County Democrat-Missourian. Klassen who did not return a questionnaire by press time included Klassen.

Candidate profiles are listed in alphabetical order by last name:

Chris Bell

Why are you running? To continue using my administrative and management experience on behalf of the patrons of the school district to develop and maintain a collaborative relationship between the Board of Education and the administration.

What do you think is the most important issue facing the Harrisonville School District today? Failure of individual board members to understand the role of the School Board, coupled with several attempts by individual members to exceed the scope of their responsibilities. While this issue has largely been resolved through resignations and the election process, the public’s confidence in our board has eroded significantly. This trust can only be rebuilt through open, meaningful dialogue between the members of the board and the patrons of the district, along with strict adherence to the role and scope of the board by its members.

In your view, what is the primary responsibility of a school board member? A member must understand the needs of our students, our staff, our local businesses, our patrons and our community. To be effective, he or she must strive to find the balance between these sometimes competing needs. Finding that balance is often much more complex than simply being “for the kids.” In addition, an effective board member must understand that the board sets policy for the district but does not perform the day-to-day management of the schools or staff.

Bing Schimmelpfenning

Why are you running? I am running because I want to see our district continue to grow and prosper. I want the district to provide a world-class education. I received that level of education from the district when I graduated in 1988 and it helped me to get scholarships and obtain a bachelor’s of arts and science from the University of Missouri-Kansas City. I want the district to focus on the STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) curriculum and I want the district to become a “work ready” district, helping students enter the workforce with the skills necessary to obtain good-paying jobs.

What do you think is the most important issue facing the district today? Currently our biggest and most important challenges are the capital improvements that need to be completed across the district. We are working on both short and long term solutions/strategies to keep on top of this.

In your view, what is the primary responsibility of a school board member? Your primary responsibility is to help guide the district in budgeting matters, being diligent stewards of the taxpayer monies and to grow the minds of students and faculty with challenging curriculum, all with public input and oversight.

Nancy Shelton

Why are you running? Education is my passion and I want every student to achieve the best in whatever field they choose. I have a common sense approach to issues and problems and my previous three terms give me a historical perspective on budget issues and how a board should operate.

What do you think is the most important issue facing the Harrisonville School District today? Retaining quality staff to teach our children.

In your view, what is the primary responsibility of a school board member? To make sure the policies of the district are upheld in all areas and concerns that are voiced are amicably settled.

Tad Snell

Why are you running? I believe it takes a community to raise kids. It is not only the parents’ or the school’s responsibility; it also takes churches, civic organizations, individual community members and everyone in the community. I believe it is my responsibility. I have been a part of the Harrisonville community for 47 years. I love this community and I want to give back. I can’t think of a better way to give back than helping our children and youth get a good start at becoming vital members of our society. I believe kids first. Period.

What do you think is the most important issue facing the Harrisonville School District today? Collaboration. It is going to take everyone working together toward the common goal of “kids first” to ensure the goals are met. I am going onto the school board with no agenda except to make sure the decisions benefit the student — all students. The first question before any decision is made is, “Does it benefit the child?”

In your view, what is the primary responsibility of a school board member? To work with administration to ensure students graduate with the best possible start at their future, whether that means supporting them academically, financially, socially or meeting any other individual needs they may have. Being a school board member would be a responsibility that I would take very seriously. I know the impact I could have on a child’s life and I want that to be a positive impact one.