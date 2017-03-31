Meet the candidates for the Raymore-Peculiar School Board

Eight people are in the race for three seats on the Raymore-Peculiar School Board this April.

Those elected will serve a three-year term on the board.

Two incumbents, Ruth Johnson and Kim York, are looking to keep retain their seats. New candidates who filed earlier this year include Patrick S. Clark, Paul Coffman, Collin Stosberg, Chris Bruton, Donna J. Nuccio and Bill Lowe.

Among the eight on the ballot, voters will be asked to choose three.

All candidates were asked to complete questionnaires for The Cass County Democrat-Missourian. Candidates who did not return a questionnaire by press time included Bruton and Lowe.

Candidate profiles are listed in alphabetical order by last name:

Patrick Clark

Why are you running? As the parents of two daughters in the school district, we have been concerned over curriculum issues (SRR grading system, lack of progressive spelling tests by grade, math homework, less fiction reading, loss of local control), over-protectiveness (loss of many playground games and discipline methods). And a desire to volunteer in the community activated my ambition to get involved.

What do you think is the most important issue facing the Raymore-Peculiar School District today? Curriculum and strategic, long-range planning are the most important issues at this time. Potential decrease of state funding may push legislative action to the forefront.

In your view, what is the primary responsibility of a school board member? The primary responsibility of any school board member is three-fold. To employ and evaluate the school superintendent; to develop and adopt policies and a budget; and to establish overall goals and direction of the school district. Any board member must serve to be a liaison between the board and community as we are in service to the community and to district employees.

Paul Coffman

Why are you running? I am running for school board because I have a heart to see children reach their dreams because so many people helped me reach mine. I enjoy putting people in position to succeed. I have been involved with teams for the majority of my life. I view the community, parents, teachers, administrators and students as all on the same team to give the best curriculum, technology and safest environment to our future generation.

What do you think is the most important issue facing the Raymore-Peculiar School District today? Schools are only as good as their teachers. I want to be able to keep the teachers we have as well as attract the best teachers and administrators. To help the community see the value of a good district and feel a part of the school. Safety is also a big concern. We hear of school violence and don’t think it would happen here, but I want to make sure that we are proactive in providing a safe environment for teachers and students.

In your view, what is the primary responsibility of a school board member? I believe the school board is to work together as a team to set policies and budgets that allow the teachers, administrators and support staff to succeed in the jobs that they are hired to do.

Ruth Johnson

Why are you running? I am running for school board to serve and make a positive difference in my community. As my pastor says, “If you have an idea or issue, be ready to serve!” My family and I have lived in the Ray-Pec district for over 20 years and I want to see it continue to prosper. I feel I take the approach that all students, staff and constituents matter. Even if you don’t have a student in a building, you want to have a great school district. One of the key components of what helps us all to have high and stable property values is to have great schools that encourages others to move here.

What do you think is the most important issue facing the Raymore-Peculiar School District today? With the political climate as it is, funding and policy are going to be critical issues to stay abreast of. From the federal to state level, new leadership will prove to be challenging on all levels for public education. I have addressed this by forming the group Cass County Kids First. We now can say that all 70 elected board members in Cass County stand united and are working with our legislators. The same constituents elect us all, it is time we all work together to share information and ideas. In our third year of efforts, we are making a difference and having those hard, heart to heart discussions with those in Jefferson City on an ongoing process..

In your view, what is the primary responsibility of a school board member? The primary responsibility is to hire the superintendent, approve the budget and develop policy that will operate our district. But alongside that; I believe that I am a conduit between the district and its patrons. I am an elected official who is sent to represent the constituents in our district. I take that vote of confidence very personally and humbly. I must look at the decisions that need to be made from a high level view and what is best for our district as a whole.

Kim York

Why are you running? I believe in supporting the things I value. Ray-Pec is a great school district! We are on a good path and I hope to continue the successes and progress that our board has overseen the past several years. I am a CPA and MBA, bringing financial and management experience to the board. My in-depth financial planning, budgeting and auditing background has allowed me to make many positive contributions. For example; during my service the board implemented a 5 year financial forecast, dramatically increased our engagement of the community, and solved the two high school issue by expanding an existing building with a no tax increase bond.

What do you think is the most important issue facing the Raymore-Peculiar School District today? Growth in our funding continues to barely cover cost of inflation increases. We need to engage the community again, as we did with the high school expansion project, and seek input in determining our community’s priorities for our schools — from programs/offerings and college/career readiness, to teacher retention, and student safety. We need to build consensus around priorities and move those forward with a cohesive plan for the coming five years.

In your view, what is the primary responsibility of a school board member? In order for a school district to be successful, the parents, teachers, staff, students, and community must have faith and trust in the school board… It’s our responsibility to earn that trust. We are responsible for student success, which should be at the heart of every decision a board member makes. We are responsible for hiring and retaining great teachers that care about our students. We are responsible for listening to our community, parents, teachers and staff, and responding to their needs. We are responsible for achieving all of that within our budget. And we are responsible for doing that in a way that inspires the confidence of our community.

Donna Nuccio

Why are you running? I believe in the Ray-Pec Schools and would like to see more young families moving to our community because they are seeking the best education for their children. Great schools will attract housing development, retail growth, increase property values, and additional tax revenue. A successful school board should be made up of a diverse group of individuals from a varying professional back grounds. The board needs to be focused and motivated on one goal: making Raymore-Peculiar schools No. 1.

What do you think is the most important issue facing the Raymore-Peculiar School District today? Teacher’s salaries. We need to remain competitive with other districts in the area.

In your view, what is the primary responsibility of a school board member? Working collectively with the group to set the vision and goals for the district.

Collin M. Stosberg

Why are you running? I have been involved in public service as a Missouri trooper for 20 years. Serving on our school board would afford me the added opportunity to support our community, our students, and all district employees. I have been very impressed with the academic achievements and opportunities my own children have experienced since they have been in the district from age 3 to the present. Their success is a direct result of the excellent curriculum, dedicated teachers, support staff and administration.

What do you think is the most important issue facing the Raymore-Peculiar School District today?

1. Rapid growth in the district paired with shrinking funding from the state and federal levels.

2. The school board must ensure the policies the school board adopts are in line with the constantly changing legal requirements enacted by the legislature. Board members must stay abreast of pending and new legislation that affects the funding and operations of schools.

3. Providing our teachers with the resources they need to ensure student success in the classroom. The school board should continue to work with the administration, teachers, students, and patrons to meet the needs of all students and staff to ensure their success.

In your view, what is the primary responsibility of a school board member? All those in our community are important stakeholders in the governance of a school district. This includes our students, staff, teachers, parents and community members. Obviously, our decisions should be made always with the best interests of students as a top priority. Communicating our policies and plans to parents and families of the students we serve will assist us in ensuring that families understand that first and foremost we are in the business of educating our young people. Secondly, we must keep in mind that our decisions affect the working lives of teachers and all other staff. Finally, we should remember that the support of our patrons and community as a whole is essential to the success of a school district.