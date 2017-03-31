Harrisonville Parks and Rec hopes to extend sales tax

For more information: To check your voter registration, visit the Missouri Secretary of State’s website or contact the Cass County Clerk’s Office at 816-380-8102. For more information on the sales tax extension, visit the city’s website.

When: Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. on April 4

Voters in Harrisonville will decide this April whether they’ll continue paying a quarter-cent sales tax for the city’s parks and recreational services.

The sales tax is nothing new, officials say. Residents and visitors in the city currently pay a half-cent sales tax, which was approved by voters in 2001 to build the community center (which opened in 2005) and to operate and maintain the parks. The tax was set to decrease from a half-cent to a quarter-cent by December 2022, but the city’s parks and recreation department is looking to continue the existing half-cent tax beyond 2022.

Park Board Chairman Brent Caruthers says he’s taking a “proactive” stance this election year, and strongly supports keeping the half-cent sales tax. The city transfers up to $250,000 from its general fund into the parks fund each year — money that Caruthers believes the city could use elsewhere. According to the city’s 2017 budget, $234,000 was transferred from the general fund to the park fund.

“If this passes, we will no longer be dependent on the city of Harrisonville for that general fund. They will be allowed to keep that money and the parks will operate independent of any general fund transfer for outdoor parks or our community center,” Caruthers said.

He said the tax extension would also leave room for making improvements, such as renovating older facilities, updating equipment and technology in its community center and adding more walking trails.

Caruthers says revenues from the community center are at an all-time high (about $1.2 million estimated in 2017), but he said the community center fund still comes up short. According to the 2017 budget, the community center, as well as the city’s aquatic center, were operating in the red while the park fund was expected to break even with a little more than $170 left over in revenue. The budget projected a $70,491 shortage in the community center fund while the aquatic center faced being under budget by $19,730.

“We projected sales tax growth from the point of inception to now, and up until about a year and a half ago, sales tax was really flat. The way we were projecting it was a growth, and that has not happened. That’s where our revenue is short,” Caruthers said.

Sales tax revenue for Parks and Recreation was estimated to be at more than $1 million in 2017. Of that revenue, $839,515 is expected to go toward paying off debt associated with the community center. Leftover revenue from the sales tax is set to help pay for operating expenses.

However, as of December 2022, Caruthers says the parks department will no longer have a payment on the community center, freeing up hundreds of thousands of dollars in future tax revenue for Harrisonville Parks and Recreation.

If the issue doesn’t pass, Caruthers said the parks department would likely remain in “maintenance mode” regarding daily operations and future development would be limited.

“At the end of the day, as far as the park board is concerned, this is important,” Caruthers said.

“This isn’t something where we can wait another two or three years.... If they didn’t (pass the measure), we would have to turn to the Harrisonville general fund and say ‘Now what?’”

The proposed sales tax extension for the parks has seen little opposition. In November, Harrisonville aldermen voted unanimously to put the measure on the ballot.

Toby Verstraete, of Harrisonville, said after reading the ballot language that she would consider voting in support of the sales tax extension. She said she and her children frequently visit the parks, as well as the city’s community center.

“It looks like it’s not going to increase the tax, so I would vote for it,” Verstraete said.

Cindy Pritchett, a 24-year Harrisonville resident, said she supported the sales tax extension during a recent visit to Harrisonville City Park. Pritchett spent a warm, windy afternoon with her grandchildren in the park last Thursday.

“I think the parks are important for the children and community,” Pritchett said. “We always have a huge fireworks display during the summer and the community comes together and has such a wonderful time. Plus, the children need a place to come and play.”