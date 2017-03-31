Belton police ask for tips to find shooting suspect

Belton police are seeking a suspect in a shooting that left one man dead and another wounded.

At about 3:15 a.m. on March 30, officers went to investigate a shooting in the 1500 block of N. Scott Avenue and found two men with gunshot wounds, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Both victims were taken to a hospital. A short time later, one of the men, Gabriel Brito, 29, was pronounced dead. The surviving victim said an unknown white male had come to the residence and confronted the victims with a handgun.

A physical confrontation then occurred where both victims were shot. The suspect is described as approximately 6 feet tall with a muscular build and a tattoo on his right wrist.

A metro squad has been assembled to assist in the investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the TIPS hotline, 816-474-TIPS.