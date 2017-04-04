Controlled burn can be an effective tool

Controlled burns are an important tool in a land manager’s toolbox that performs a number of objectives in a fast and economical way. For grassland managers a controlled burn removes the last year’s dead and decaying vegetation.

This in turn provides for faster growth on this year’s crop and adds some fertility from the ashes that are left to decompose into the soil. Controlled burns also knock most of the woody growth in a field back to the roots and weaken the growth of woody vegetation after the burn.

For managers of native grasses and prairies type habitats, burning is the most important treatment that can be applied. Native grasses and prairie plants evolved with burning and grazing being the primary treatments that affected their growth. Pristine prairies remained open and without trees due to wild fires that would pass through on occasion.

These hot fires killed back woody growth and allowed the prairie plants to reign supreme upon the great plains of the U.S. In areas without these fires the woods would encroach and eventually go to timber or savannah type habitat. Native fire dependent plants respond to fires and will grow vigorously after a well-timed fire event.

Knowing the importance of burning to maintaining certain landscapes, it should be noted that burning is not for everyone. A number of factors need to be looked at before deciding to burn. The most important factors in controlled burns is — can it be controlled, and in what direction is the smoke going to go? Most agencies and landowners use a burn plan where factors like the wind direction, humidity, and equipment needs are all accessed. Let’s look at these important factors that affect burning.

The primary way burns are controlled is by use of a burn-brake. This is the area ringing the outside edge of the burn and it is usually manipulated by use of a mowed or disked path. A mowed or disked path stops or slows the burn to the point that the burn crew can put out the fire before it crosses and gets into an area that is not supposed to be burned. Roads and vehicle trails make a good burn-brake where available.

All burn plans include limits on the direction and speed of the expected winds for that particular day. The wind direction should be in a direction that does not carry smoke to nearby houses and roads. The wind speed is also important and burns should not be conducted on windy days because high winds can make an area burn so hot and fast that it jumps over established fire-breaks.

High winds can also send burning debris across the burn-brake and into the next field and have been known to spot over the burn area by as much as 100 yards. Generally a 10 mph wind is about right to conduct a burn. A 20+ mph wind is a wildfires best friend, and even burning in a trash barrel should be given some serious thought in these conditions.

Humidity is another factor that must be considered. Once the humidity drops to the low 30s or below, then water is the only way a spot-over or a fire creeping through the burn-brake can be put out. A low humidity fire put out by swatting or raking simply pop up again soon after being extinguished. Generally burn plans call for humidity in the 35 to 65 percent range before lighting should begin.

Another important part of burn plans are what personnel and equipment are needed to keep the burn under control. Generally the larger the burn the more people are needed to keep an eye on the burn and control things if a spot-over does occur. Broom rakes, swatters and water needs all need to be considered and put in place before burning.

One thing to consider before burning is the liability issue. If you start a fire you have complete liability for everything that it burns. If a person loses control of a burn and, for example, burns the neighbor’s barn down, the burner would legally have to pay for the value of the property destroyed. So never burn without considering the potential liability of your actions!

A properly conducted burn is safe to do and people should understand that burning is an important tool to land managers. The best advice for someone considering burning is to have someone on hand that has a lot of controlled burn experience. And lastly, make sure that the local fire departments and sheriff’s offices are contacted before burning so that emergency personnel are not needlessly responding to a controlled burn.

Phill Needham is a county conservation agent in Cass County. Contact him at 816-809- 6259.