Sheriff’s crime report: March 20-26

The Democrat publishes crime reports from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office as they are received. The goal is to notify residents of crimes or incidents of interest in their area.

Belton

03/22/17 21:51 OAK, BELTON

On March 22, a deputy along with K9 partner Loki assisted the Belton Police Department with a search for a domestic assault suspect, who had felony warrants out of Cass County. The search was met with negative results.

03/23/17 14:39 CROWN PARK, BELTON

On March 23 at approximately 1441 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 7000 block of Crown Park in Belton in reference to suspicious activity. A male subject was taken into custody for trespassing, and tampering with a motor vehicle.

Centerview

03/24/17 00:35 278 871 ROAD, CENTERVIEW

On March 24 at approximately 2205 hours, members of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Johnson County Jail in reference to a large riot in their facility. Cass County deputies assisted in securing a perimeter around the facility and as a relief team if needed for tactical response teams inside the facility.

Creighton

03/23/17 07:37 CONOCO GAS STATION, CREIGHTON

On March 23 at approximately 0737 hours, a deputy conducted a vehicle stop at State Route B and Short Street in Creighton on a vehicle for improper display of license. A check of the occupants revealed Robert E. Copeland had two active warrants from Cass County for failure to appear (stealing of a motor vehicle) and failure to appear (possession of controlled substance). Copeland was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County jail.

Drexel

03/23/17 09:45 109 MAIN ST, DREXEL

On March 23, a deputy responded to Duncan Liquors at 109 E. Main Street in Drexel for a peace disturbance. A woman reported that a subject threw a can of beer and threatened her in the store. A suspect has been identified and issued a summons.

East Lynne

03/23/17 10:50 JEFFERSON, EAST LYNNE

On March 23 at 1045 hours, a deputy was contacted by a subject who found part of bone in his garden and wanted to make sure that it was not human. The bone was examined by the medical examiner and determined to be animal.

Freeman

03/20/17 14:01 MADISON, FREEMAN

On March 20 at approximately 1401 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 100 block of Madison Street in Freeman in reference to a domestic disturbance. An investigation revealed a male subject struck his son-in-law in the face. Injuries were reported, and a suspect was identified.

03/21/17 15:40 4/VAN BUREN, FREEMAN

On March 21, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on Van Buren Street near Fourth Street in Freeman. The driver was issued summons for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of window tint.

Garden City

03/24/17 07:06 WILLOW LANE, GARDEN CITY

On March 24 at approximately 0804 hours, a deputy responded to the 300 block of Willow Lane Lot #15 in Garden City in reference to a stealing. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with a male and gathered information for the report. No suspects have been identified in this case.

03/24/17 07:07 EAST ST, GARDEN CITY

On March 24, a deputy conducted a stealing investigation that occurred in the 900 block of East Street in Garden City. A generator was stolen from inside the garage. No suspects have been identified in this investigation at this time.

Harrisonville

03/21/17 15:29 275TH ST, HARRISONVILLE

On March 21 at approximately 1541 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 2000 block of West Mechanic Street in reference to a stealing. A man reported that several items were taken from his storage shed located in the 21000 block of East 275th Street in rural Harrisonville.

03/21/17 23:12 ORCHARD/267TH, HARRISONVILLE

On March 21 at approximately 2315 hours, a deputy was dispatched to a careless and imprudent driver in the area of East 267th Street and Orchard Road. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the suspect who was driving a black Ford Mustang. The reporting party was also contacted. The suspect was arrested and released pending laboratory results.

Peculiar

03/20/17 21:32 WHEATFIELD ROAD, PECULIAR

On March 20, a deputy investigated a residential burglary that occurred in the 21000 block of South Wheatfield Road in rural Peculiar. A possible suspect has been identified at this time.

03/21/17 19:40 NB49/J, PECULIAR

On March 21 at approximately 1940 hours, a deputy conducted a vehicle stop at northbound 49 at J Highway, on a black Chevrolet Tahoe for no license plates. The driver was issued three summons for failure to register a motor vehicle, driving while suspended and possession of marijuana.

03/25/17 00:44 49/J, PECULIAR

On March 25 at 0044 minutes, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on southbound I-49 at J Highway in Peculiar on a tan 2004 Chevrolet. The male driver was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon and receiving stolen property. The female passenger was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Pleasant Hill

03/20/17 20:19 FRONT/MAIN, PLEASANT HILL

On March 20 at 2019 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the intersection of Front Street and Main Street in Pleasant Hill in reference to providing K9 assistance to the Pleasant Hill Police Department who were on the scene of a suspicious vehicle check. K9 Champ alerted to the presence of the odor of narcotics in the vehicle. Methamphetamine paraphernalia was located during a probable cause search.

03/21/17 02:02 203RD ST, PLEASANT HILL

On March 21, a deputy conducted an investigation of a stolen firearm in the 27000 block of 203rd Street in Pleasant Hill. Reporting party said that his .22 caliber rifle was taken while he was working on his truck. Possible suspect has been identified.

03/22/17 11:44 RAFFURTY ROAD, PLEASANT HILL

On March 22 at approximately 1151 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 19000 block of South Raffurty Road in Pleasant Hill in reference to a report of stealing. A victim stated someone had entered on to the property and stole drywall tools. No suspects have been identified.