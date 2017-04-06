Nonprofit relocates, expands in Belton

Family Resource Center of Cass County recently moved and expanded its operations in Belton.

The nonprofit opened at its new location at 528 N. Scott Ave. on March 30. Officials from the city and Belton Chamber of Commerce presented Certificates of Appreciation to the nonprofit’s executive director, Shay Jefferson, during the grand opening last week.

For more information about Family Resource Center of Cass County, visit www.casscountyfamilies.org.

Parade committee donates to VFW, Heart-n-Hand Ministries

The Belton St. Patrick’s Day parade committee recently donated $750 each to VFW Post 8220 and its auxiliary, as well as Heart-n-Hand Ministries, after holding its annual parade.

The 33rd Annual Wendell T. Ivers St. Patrick’s Day Parade and an after party were held on March 11 in Belton.

Darin Jones, a member of the parade committee, said more than 30 businesses and individuals donated money this year to help make this year’s parade possible and to support the VFW and Heart-n-Hand Ministries.

A list of donors and more information about the annual celebration are available on the Belton St. Patrick’s Day Parade Facebook group.

Pitch, Hit & Run program set April 15

Brad Seiner with Farmers Insurance is set to host a free Scotts Major League Baseball Pitch Hit & Run competition for area youth at 9 a.m. April 15 in the North Park fields on Jefferson Parkway in Harrisonville.

Pitch Hit & Run is the official skills competition of the MLB. The program is designed to provide children with an opportunity to compete, free of charge, in a competition that recognizes individual excellence in core baseball and softball skills.

Boys and girls are divided into four age divisions: 7-8, 9-10, 11-2, 13-14. Participants will have the chance to advance through four levels of competition, including Team Championships at Major League ballparks and the National Finals during the 2017 MLB All-Star Week.

The individual pitching, hitting and running champions, along with the all-around champion in each age group at the local competition, will be awarded and advance to the sectional level of competition.

All participants are asked to bring a copy of their birth certificate and have their parent or guardian fill out a registration and waiver form prior to the start of the competition.

For more information, contact Brad Seiner at 816-974-8105 or bseiner@

farmersagent.com.

Players may pre-register online at https://www.pitchhitrun.com/competition_management/competitions/view/6565 .

5K Walk/Run for Health scheduled May 6

Cass Community Health Foundation will host its 23rd Annual 5K Walk/Run for Health to help meet a $57,500 fundraising goal. Citizens of Cass County and the surrounding area are encouraged to register for the upcoming event as a walker or runner to help raise money to benefit CCHF’s programs, including the Cass County Dental Clinic and scholarships for high school seniors interested in health care.

Walkers can create teams with family and friends by raising pledges to support their participation. Individuals can also register to walk by making a donation. Each registered walker who raises $100 or more will receive a T-shirt designed for those who participate in the walk. Additional prizes will be awarded to individuals that raise $150 or more.

Cass Community Health Foundation has added a 5K run to the event this year. Runners can pay the entry fee to participate. Each runner will receive a T-shirt designed for the 5K run. The top finishers in each age group will receive medals.

The 5K, presented by Belton Regional Medical Center and Cosentino’s Price Chopper, will benefit the Cass County Dental Clinic and raise money for scholarships. The clinic is described as the first and only safety net dental clinic in Cass County, with locations in Belton and Harrisonville. In 2016, 3,150 low-income children and young adults were served at the clinic, and $32,000 was awarded in scholarships to Cass County high school seniors pursuing nursing or other health-related degrees.

After the 5K, participants are invited to enjoy a post-event, morning celebration that includes “world-famous,” all-you-can-eat Chris Cakes sponsored by Belton Regional Medical Center, additional food provided by Cosentino’s Price Chopper, music, prizes and a community health fair with fun activities for the entire family.

The 5K will begin and end at Belton Regional Medical Center. Check-in begins at 7:30 a.m. and the 5K begins at 8 a.m. on May 6.

Visit www.casscommunityhealth.org for more information.

Belton Police Department partners with MedicAlert Foundation

The Belton Police Department, in partnership with MedicAlert Foundation, recently announced a free program aimed at protecting community members with dementia and autism who are at-risk for wandering.

Through the new program, Belton police say they will now be able to enroll local residents (and their caregivers) via an online portal into the MedicAlert national registry/database to receive a free medical identification bracelet and free 24/7 emergency support services.