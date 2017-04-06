Cass County community calendar

April 7

First Friday Coffee in Belton

7:30-9 a.m. — Mayo Auction & Realty, 16513 Cornerstone Drive, Belton

Networking event organized by the Belton Chamber of Commerce. Hosted by Robert Mayo.

First Friday Coffee in Harrisonville

7:30-9 a.m. — Warner Law Firm, 1708 N. Commercial St., Harrisonville

Free to attend. Monthly event by the Harrisonville Chamber of Commerce.

Brick House Coffee Bar and Eatery Ribbon Cutting

9 a.m. — Brick House Coffee Bar and Eatery, 201 E. Wall St., Harrisonville

Grand opening of a new coffee shop organized by the Harrisonville Chamber of Commerce. Open to the public.

National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association meeting

11 a.m. — Holmes Hall at Foxwood Springs Living Center, 1500 W. Foxwood Drive, Raymore

Optional lunch is $12. Cass County Sheriff Jeff Weber will talk about “Safety for Seniors” during the meeting. Call Barbara Crouse at 816-318-9767 for reservations. Current and retired federal employees and the public are invited.

April 8

Spring Craft Show

10 a.m.-4 p.m. — Harrisonville Community Center Jefferson Courtyard, 2400 Jefferson Parkway, Harrisonville

Shop from a variety of unique crafts and products in a lively atmosphere. For more information, call Tandy Croy at 816-38-8980, extension 5991.

Easter Egg Hunt and Bake Sale

1:30 p.m. — Stafford Insurance, 801 S. Commercial St., Harrisonville

Event will feature pictures will Easter bunny and games.

April 15

City of Raymore’s Annual Easter Festival

10 a.m. — Memorial Park, 307 Park Lane, Raymore

Children in fourth grade and under will have the opportunity to hunt for 15,000 Easter eggs in Memorial Park. Refreshments, a cupcake plinko and other activities will be offered by the parks and recreation department. Firefighters will also be on hand to visit with attendees and give out free hot dogs. Visit www.raymore.com for more information.

April 20

Teen Crafternoon

3:30 p.m. — Harrisonville Branch, 400 E. Mechanic St., Harrisonville

Trick out old book-ends and create book art to display in the library. Students in grades 6-12 are welcome to attend. Snacks will be provided. Call 816-884-3483 for more information.

April 21

St. Sabina Catholic Church benefit auction

6 p.m. — St. Sabina, 700 Trevis Ave., Belton

Tickets are $30 or $50 for a couple. Assistance needed for procuring auction items. Donations valued at more than $75 will result in free advertising blocks in the auction catalog.

To donate, call David Pierce at 816-392-1110 or email piercehobbits@sbcglobal.net.

To volunteer for event, call Laura Pierce at 816-797-9371.

April 25

Bingo for BOSCO’s Backyard

5:30 p.m. — Memorial Station, 602 Maurer Pkwy., Belton

Silent auction and buffet dinner included. One Bingo card is $15. Two Bingo cards are $25. Additional Bingo cards are $3. Donations will be used to purchase outdoor play and exercise equipment for BOSCO, a day treatment facility for students in the greater Kansas City area with severe emotional and behavioral disorders. To buy tickets, call 816-348-1065 or email pdenney@bsd124.org

Honey Bees and Beekeeping Class

6:30 p.m. — Harrisonville Branch, 400 E. Mechanic St., Harrisonville

A beginner’s class to honey bees and beekeeping will be led by local beekeepers, Janice and Tom Britz. No prerequisite knowledge required.

June 15

Bats, Balls and Brews Celebrity Softball Game

6 p.m. — Belton High School, 801 W. North Ave., Belton

Kansas City Royals and Chiefs alumni will play against area coaches and city officials. Tickets are $10. Event features Brewbakers after party, celebrity jersey raffle and an autograph session after the game. For sponsorship opportunities, call the Chamber office at 816-331-2420.

ONGOING

Make a Cake for Kids — Harrisonville School District is looking for volunteer cake baker/decorators for the 2016-17 school year.

Organizers are also looking for a volunteer program coordinator. Email Julie Hicks if interested: juliehicks31@ hotmail.com.

DAILY

Harrisonville Alcoholics Anonymous

8 p.m. every day at 1064 Independence St. in Harrisonville.

Voice of Truth Alcoholics Anonymous

6 p.m. every day at 611 E. Walnut St. in Raymore.

WEEKLY

Cass County Rescue

Mission, Saturdays

11 a.m. and 5 p.m. — American Legion Building, 303 E. Pearl St. in Harrisonville

816-392-9494 or 816-812-3732.

Compulsive Eaters,

Anonymous HOW,

Tuesdays

6:30 p.m. — First Presbyterian Church, 1625 NW O’Brien Road in Independence

DivorceCare meetings,

Sundays

8:45–10:15 a.m. — South Haven Baptist Church, 16800 Bel-Ray Blvd., Belton

For more information, call 816-322-0409

GriefShare meetings,

Wednesdays

6:30–8 p.m. — South Haven Baptist Church, 16800 Bel-Ray Blvd., Belton

For more information, call 816-322-0409

Raymore-Peculiar

Sunrise Optimist Club

6:30 a.m. — Tuesdays at IHOP, 220 Peculiar Drive, Belton

Children’s Storytime,

Wednesdays

9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Once upon a time, classic stories and fresh new titles for the preschool set. Cass County Public Library, 400 E Mechanic St.

