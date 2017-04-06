Time to fight for programs that help underserved

The Republican Party reminds me of the “Grinch Who Stole Christmas.” Their hearts are 10 sizes too small. They have no ability to empathize with anyone who does not contribute large amounts of money to their campaigns. They have convinced voters that our country is being destroyed by big government.

Somehow people have the idea that all these terrible social programs should be cut, but that it will not affect them, just other undesirable people.

It’s time to wake up and smell the skunk you thought was a rose.

Their first full frontal attack was against the Affordable Care Act. That was an abject failure, so now they will covertly attack the program by taking away the budget that is needed to make it work. They have already cut money from the ACA that was to protect insurance companies from losing money, resulting in some companies pulling out of the network.

They will continue this torture of 1,000 little cuts to the program until it actually does collapse. Not because it didn’t work, but because they deliberately starved it to death.

If we do nothing and let them succeed, then Medicaid, Medicare and Social Security will be next on the chopping block. These are the very programs that protect our low income, elderly, ill, and handicapped citizens.

The first battle has been won, but there are many more to come. You saw the power that can be brought by citizens working together, and we must keep fighting. We must seek the truth, not just validation of how we feel. We must hold our elected officials accountable for their votes through calls, emails and meetings. We must become activists for what we believe in. We must fight for a democracy that values all of its citizens.

Pam Scrudder,

retired teacher, Pleasant Hill