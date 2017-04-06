Archie elementary shows off talent

Twenty-two students shared their gifts March 24 in the Archie Elementary Talent Show sponsored by the Archie PTO.

Performing for the community were Leah Cooper, Shyanne Swift, Alyssa Jordan, Bobby Jordan, Alexis Drury, Sophia Perez, Grace Dalton, Lilly Jordan, Andrew Diehl, Hadleigh Budak, Hannah Swift, Emi Scott, Cheyenne Royster, Abigail Junge, Jade Dorsett, Trista Houchen, Audrey Anders, Alyssa Scholten, Lillian Jordan, Natalee Lowe, Sean Stevens and Isabelle Walsh.

The first-place award went to Audrey Anders and Alyssa Scholten, whose talent was singing. Natalee Lowe, who played the piano and sang, placed second. In third place was Sophia Perez, whose talent was singing.

Amber Huser was the PTO’s talent show chairwoman.