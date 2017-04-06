Cass spelling champ to make third trip to national bee

In a matter of weeks, 14-year-old Joel Miles, the spelling bee champ of Cass County, will be making his third and final trip to Washington D.C. for the biggest bee of them all.

Miles became qualified to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee after winning the Cass County Spelling Bee on March 8. The eighth-grader, a student of Raymore-Peculiar East Middle School, had survived 59 rounds in the countywide bee against five other students. The runner-up was seventh-grader Tyler Kimbell from Harrisonville.

Miles’ winning word was “meistersinger” (defined by Merriam-Webster as “a member of any of various German guilds formed chiefly in the 15th and 16th centuries by workingmen and craftsmen for the cultivation of poetry and music”). It’s a word of a German origin.

That’s important to know for an experienced speller like Miles.

“If you just know the language rules from the language you’re trying to spell from, then you can spell the word correctly whether you’ve heard it before or not,” Miles said.

Miles gives the word “crouton” as another example, a word with a French origin. It was also the word he missed in last year’s Cass County Spelling Bee, preventing him from making nationals in 2016.

“I had missed the first ‘O’ and I knew the word, too,” Miles said, recalling last year’s county bee.

“This has been my favorite year so far because I thought I might have been done after last year, so it’s nice to be back.”

In his fifth- and sixth- grade years, Miles went to D.C. for the national spelling bee after winning the countywide competitions. Although he didn’t make it to the semi-finals in either year, Miles has always appreciated the opportunities.

He says he’s looking forward to going again this May for the national event, held on May 28. Because the week-long Scripps National Spelling Bee only includes students at the middle school level or younger, this will be Miles’ last chance to compete. No matter what happens at the competition, Miles says he plans on staying in D.C. for the entire week with his mother, Terri, and his grandmother, Evelyn Warden.

“They have events right up to the final day. On the first day, they usually have the Memorial Day barbecue, which is always a fun event. Then on the last day, they have the farewell banquet where everybody gets called onto the stage,” Miles said.

“My goal this year is to make the semi-finals. That’s what I’d say I could probably hope for.”

The winner of the national competition gets a $40,000 cash prize from Scripps.

Miles says if he won the competition, he would likely save the vast majority of the prize money and put most of it toward college and some toward buying a car for when he’s old enough to drive.

But until the competition, Miles will be studying. He says he usually practices for spelling bees with his mother quizzing him over hundreds of words provided on a list. She reads the words aloud, and he attempts to spell them. He says it’s more effective to try rather than skimming the list over and over.

Terri Miles, Joel’s mother (and No. 1 supporter), is a second-grade teacher at Creekmoor Elementary School. She says she’s proud of her son.

“Joel is my most favorite person in the world, and I'm very thankful I get to be his mom,” Terri Miles said.

Aside from spelling bees, her 14-year-old son is also involved in the forensics team, scholar bowl as well as on the Cass County Youth Court. By next school year, Joel Miles will be starting high school in the Raymore-Peculiar School District. He says he’ll miss participating in spelling bees, but Miles looks forward to a new chapter in his life.

“It’s bittersweet,” he said. “At this point, it’s kind of the same thing, so there’s nothing new to it, but it’s kind of sad knowing that was my last win at county.”