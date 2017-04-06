Aldermen OK new process for granting incentives in enterprise zone

By majority vote, the Harrisonville Enhanced Enterprise Zone board will have the ability to either recommend granting or denying incentives, but the board of aldermen will now have final say in approving (or disapproving) those incentives requested by companies looking to open for business in the city’s enhanced enterprise zone. The zone includes properties adjacent to Interstate 49, a rail line and properties close to the Lawrence Smith Memorial Airport.

Eligible companies seeking incentives within Harrisonville’s Enhanced Enterprise Zone will now need the board of aldermen’s approval in the final stage of the application process, according to a new resolution that passed Monday night.

Aldermen voted 7-1 on a proposed resolution outlining a new procedure for approving the potential incentives.

The amended resolution passed two weeks after it was first introduced to the board. The resolution had initially stated it would repeal new city incentives, including tax abatements, in the Harrisonville Enhanced Enterprise Zone.

Mayor Brian Hasek, who helped introduce the bill last month, had shared concerns over the EEZ board’s ability to grant incentives during a March 20 meeting and said citizens didn’t know abatements were granted by the board (in response, Alderwoman Judy Bowman verified with Director of Community Development Jim Clarke that the EEZ board did its business in public meetings).

“I’m out in the public getting asked ‘Why did you grant an abatement to this project?’, wanting to know about it, and I wasn’t aware that they (the EEZ board) did. How does that look to the public when the people they have elected don’t have the answers for them about why abatements are being granted?” Hasek asked.

“The other thing I’m curious about is some of these companies here, where did they learn about this? Who went to them and said, ‘Hey, you should use this tool.’ It’s supposed to be the other way around...It should be something that they come to you asking for. If they’re willing to do it without it, why are we giving it away?”

In response to the mayor’s comments, Aldermen Josh Stafford made a suggestion to alter the bill to potentially scale back the EEZ board’s power to grant incentives and putting it toward the board of aldermen instead.

“I agree with everything you just said there. I’m not saying use the tool. I’m just saying don’t throw the tool away,” Stafford said. “If you feel we need to remove power and put the power to grant those things at the board of aldermen level, that’s fine.”

The proposed resolution was withdrawn on March 20 after aldermen voted 5-3 to have it rewritten.

By Monday night, the bill was revised to still allow companies to apply for incentives. According to the resolution, company applicants will be asked to submit a project information request form to the city to be reviewed first by the EEZ board.

By majority vote, the EEZ board will have the ability to either recommend granting or denying incentives, but the board of aldermen will now have final say in approving (or disapproving) those incentives requested by companies looking to open for business in the city’s enhanced enterprise zone. The zone includes properties adjacent to Interstate 49, a rail line and properties close to the Lawrence Smith Memorial Airport.

Alderwoman Bowman said she appreciated the resolution being reworded to be more specific, but voted no on the bill Monday night. Before voting against the resolution, Bowman said she was impressed with the EEZ board’s work in the meetings she attended, adding that the board is made up of citizens, including a representative from the hospital, a representative from the school district and two representatives in business.

In the meetings, Bowman said the board conducted in-depth research before moving forward with granting the last three abatements it awarded to companies in the zone.

One start-up company that received an abatement, ACCI Specialty Materials, LLC, was recently recognized by Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens for its plan to add 14 jobs to its Harrisonville facility, according to a March 28 news release from the state’s Department of Economic Development. Bowman had said March 20 she considered ACCI’s story to be a “successful” EEZ abatement.

“That was one demonstration of an appropriate use of an economic development tool in Harrisonville,” Bowman said.

In other business, the aldermen:

• Unanimously approved a special event permit for the Stacy Cox Memorial Scholarship 5K Run on May 20.

• Unanimously approved a revised city job description for Emergency Services Director.

• Unanimously approved a resolution to adopt city job descriptions for electric superintendent, community/economic development director and the director of public works; to establish the pay grade of the electric superintendent; and to determine to whom the electric superintendent shall report.

• Unanimously approved a resolution appointing Eric Myler as emergency services director for the city.

• Voted 4-4, with Aldermen Josh Stafford, Marcia Milner, Judy Reece and Judy Bowman voting against a resolution to appoint Randall K. Jones as city clerk. Mayor Brian Hasek broke the tie, voting in favor of the appointment. There was no discussion prior to the vote.