Law enforcement sales tax passes by wide margin

The majority of voters in Cass County on Tuesday voted in favor of a county-wide quarter-percent sales tax increase, also known as the law enforcement sales tax, according to unofficial election results shared by the Cass County Election Authority.

The measure passed by a 20-point margin with 60.20 percent voting to “Yes” for the tax increase and 39.80 percent voting “No.”

According to the results, 16.93 percent of registered voters in Cass County turned out the for the April election, more than what the county clerk had estimated last month. Nearly 12,000 ballots were cast on Tuesday in the county.

Cass County officials said in March that the tax would bring more funding to the sheriff’s department, as well as the prosecuting attorney’s office, to add more manpower, including deputies, attorneys, clerks and dispatchers. The tax, which will amount to one-fourth of a penny per dollar spent on goods in the county, is estimated to bring in $3 million per year, but the county said it won’t start collecting the tax until the last quarter of the year.

The sales tax measure passed on the same day Cass County Sheriff’s Office announced finding human remains from two bodies in a wooded area off Missouri Y and East 233rd Street, touching off a multi-agency investigation. Sheriff Jeff Weber said the death investigation authorities were working Tuesday is one of many incidents the agency faces on a day-to-day basis: “a snapshot of the complexity of things that we deal with all the time.”

Weber described the sheriff’s office as being stretched beyond its limit due to a lack resources. In March, Weber said the agency needed to fill 14 vacant deputy positions and said employees in his office had logged more than 22,000 hours of unpaid and unused vacation and holiday time over several years to make up for the shortage.

The sheriff said the funding would be used to fill the employment gap and continue its step-salary plan.

“As we move forward, there are lots of things that have to be done,” Weber said.

“We won’t see any additional funding until maybe the last part of the year. It won’t have a huge effect on us right now, but the morale of our staff will be enhanced. People will know that the community is supporting them and that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“My priorities now are to make the employees whole, the employees who haven’t had raises they were promised all these years and make their salaries whole in terms of that. Once we’ve been able to do that and get positions filled, we have to add staff.”

In the next few months, Weber said he would lay out “a comprehensive plan” to share with the public.

County Commissioner Jimmy Odom said he “felt good” going into Election Day, and said he wasn’t surprised by the results.

“I think on the county side, it’s a win-win for the fact that this time, for the first time ever, we’ve run the sales tax as a law enforcement tax, which means that any future commissioners will not be able to put that back into the general budget to use it for anything but law enforcement,” Odom said.

Harrisonville votes to extend sales tax

A half-cent sales tax that was scheduled to sunset to a quarter-cent will now be extended beyond 2022 for the city’s parks and recreation department. Harrisonville voters approved the measure with 76.67 percent, or 861 people, voting in favor of extending the existing tax.

Voters had originally approved the sales tax in 2001 to build the community center and to operate and maintain the parks. By December 2022, park officials say the community center will be paid off, and by keeping the half-cent sales tax, officials say residents can expect planning to begin on new amenities.

Parks and Recreation Director Chris Deal says the tax will allow the department to add new amenities the public wants while continuing to maintain current its current parks and recreational services. Deal says the passage of the sales tax extension means the department will start planning ahead for the future.

“I am very appreciative of the support of this community and that is one of the reasons why I came here five years ago, because I knew how strong it was, and this town is very blessed with not only the park amenities, but also the support of the community,” Deal said. “I’m very grateful for our park board and mayor and board of aldermen who were 100 percent behind this tax renewal.”

Bond issue approved by Belton voters

A $20 million “no tax increase” bond issue received nearly 67 percent of the vote Tuesday night in Belton. The measure passed with 2,129 voting to give the Belton 124 school district the go-ahead to implement the third phrase of Belton High School. According to the unofficial results, 1,051 voted against the measure.

Officials last month said the funds would go toward 90,000 square feet of construction, including, 25 classrooms at the high school, offices for ninth-grade-specific staff, an additional gym, an aquatic center, lights for the baseball and softball fields, new locker rooms, a performing arts center and additional parking.

The district released a statement Wednesday morning in response to the election results.

“The Belton School District is proud to be part of a community that continues to support the future,” the district’s statement read. “Students will reap the benefits of a comprehensive 9-12th grade high school for years to come. We will be bringing teachers, administrators and staff together to discuss their thoughts and ideas on the new construction for Belton High School and changes at Belton Middle School. Their input is critical to ensure students affected at each building have the best opportunities to experience success.”