Scholar Bowl team going places

The Pleasant Hill Scholar Bowl squad will defend its District 13 title on Saturday after wrapping up conference play last month with a second-place finish in both the Junior Varsity and Varsity tournaments.

Two students earned all-conference honors: Joe Heinrich for Junior Varsity and Ben Yoder for Varsity. Both placed third overall as individual players.

Eight students, three parents and the coach will be leaving for the Small School National Championship Tournament on April 28 in Chicago. This will be the school’s first appearance at nationals.

Overall, the district said, this has been the program’s most active year with more than 145 individual matches played by JV and Varsity. Three years ago, that number was 21.